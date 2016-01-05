Vetyeka boxes his way to No7

SIMPIWE "V12" Vetyeka’s recent victory when clinching the WBA International featherweight title has rewarded him with the No7 spot in that weight division’s top 15 ratings.

The 35-year-old Duncan Village boxer — who blasted Rodolfo Puente in four rounds last month — has also been placed sixth on the pound for pound list globally in that weight class by The Ring Magazine.

The former IBO and WBA Super Champion has 28 wins and three defeats.

Vetyeka’s promoter Andile Sidinile — who attended the World Boxing Association’s (WBA’s) annual convention in Panama last month — said yesterday that his charge would be given the No3 spot in the January ratings by the WBA.

"We want to give him a fight in March and hopefully after that bout, he will be the mandatory challenger to current champion (Léo) Santa Cruz, who holds the WBA Super Champion," said Sidinile, adding that Vetyeka will also become a mandatory challenger to regular WBA champion Argentinian Jesús Andrés Cuellar.

"This is per our presentation and discussion at the convention. We also negotiated with the camp of WBA interim champion Carlos Zambrano, but they out-priced themselves."

Vetyeka will seek to win back the WBA Super title after he lost it under controversial circumstances to Nonito Donaire in May 2014 in Australia.

Vetyeka bounced back in December 2014 to win the WBA International belt, but lost in the boardroom last year for failing to defend it within six months.

However, the victory against Puente paid dividends, as Stan Christodoulou — the WBA fight commissioner in Africa — convinced the championship committee in Panama to give Vetyeka the opportunity to fight for the international title.

Other local boxers rated in the WBA’s top 15 are: Thomas Oosthuizen (No7 light heavyweight), Siboniso Gonya (No14 bantamweight), Makazole Tete (No7 flyweight), Simphiwe Khonco and Siyabonga Siyo (No7 and No8 strawweight). Noni Tenge and Julie Tshabalala (No2 and No12 welterweight).

Mapule Ngubane (No7) and Esther Mashiya (No8) in the junior middleweight represent local women.