Snaith’s duo in Queen’s Plate could cost bookies

FOUR years ago, trainer Justin Snaith gave bookies a New Year present when his runner, Givemethegreenlight, upset the favourite, Variety Club, in the first big race of 2012 — the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.

This year it is a different state of affairs with the bookmakers — if their ante-post market is to be believed — fearing it could be an expensive payday with Snaith saddling both the first and second favourites.

Saturday’s race has rightly been billed by pundits as "arguably the best ever assembled" and Snaith’s 2014-15 Horse-of-the-Year, Futura, will delight his legion of fans if justifying his price of 19-10.

In his favour, Futura has a jockey, Bernard Fayd’Herbe, who has years of experience and will get the best out of his mount from a favourable draw.

However, there a good number of both experts and punters who believe Legislate — the mount of Piere Strydom — is better over the Queen’s Plate trip of 1,600m than his more celebrated stable companion.

There is an indication the layers agree with this assessment as World Sports Betting quotes Futura as low as 2-1 for the J&B Met this month.

Although he is unlikely to say so, there is probably nothing Brett Crawford would like more than to lower Futura’s colours — a horse he used to train — with his runner, Captain America.

There were a few raised eyebrows when Crawford declared Corne Orffer would ride his horses during the Cape summer season. While Orffer is a thoroughly competent rider, his record does not come near Saturday’s rivals when he will be taking on three aces of the saddle in Strydom, Anton Marcus and Anthony Delpech.

Interestingly, the ante-post market has Captain America as the third favourite at 11-2 ahead of Marcus’ mount, Act Of War, who is on offer at 15-2. Marcus has questioned whether Act Of War’s merit-rating of 115 could be too high when Futura’s is 119. We will get the answer to that question on Saturday.

The Vaal hosts an eight-race programme on Tuesday and the banker bet for punters will be Negroamaro who should prove too smart for her eight rivals in the fifth race.

This daughter of Fort Wood was mighty impressive last time out and this should be win No3 for Johan Janse van Vuuren’s three-year-old.

The right horse for the exacta could be Sean Tarry’s runner, Swift Sarah. The daughter of Dynasty may appreciate reverting to Tuesday’s shorter trip.