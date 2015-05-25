Federer advances despite French Open court invader

PARIS — Roger Federer cruised into the French Open second round on Sunday before having to sidestep a spectator who breached tight security to race towards the Swiss legend on the showpiece Philippe Chatrier Court.

Federer, the 2009 champion and seeded second this year, began his 62nd consecutive Grand Slam with a 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over Colombian "lucky loser" Alejandro Falla.

It was Federer’s eighth win in eight matches against Falla and he goes on to face either Spain’s Marcel Granollers or Mathias Bachinger of Germany for a place in the last 32.

He fired 43 winners in the match, which took less than two hours, and looked more concerned when a fan sprinted from the stands and past muscular security guards in an effort to grab a "selfie" with the 17-time Major winner.

Although the 33-year-old Federer was not harmed, the incident will lead to more questions over security at the event, which has endured similar court invasions in the past.

Federer, one of a record 39 men older than 30 in the first round, is desperate to make the most of a kind draw, which put top seed Novak Djokovic, nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and third seed Andy Murray all in the opposite half.

As a result, he can face one of his main rivals for the title only in the June 7 final and not before.

Federer’s Davis Cup teammate Stanislas Wawrinka, the eighth seed, took just 96 minutes to make the second round, seeing off Turkey’s Marsel Ilhan 6-3 6-2 6-3.

Wawrinka, who made the last eight in 2013, goes on to face either Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic or Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina in the next round.

Romania’s Simona Halep, the 2014 runner-up and third seed, saw off Russian world No91 Evgeniya Rodina 7-5 6-4 and next faces Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who knocked her out of the US Open last year.

"It’s not easy to start a new tournament, but I am happy to be back in Paris where I have so many great memories from last year," said the 23-year-old Halep, who was broken three times and committed 26 unforced errors.

Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori was also set to be in action on Sunday against Paul-Henri Mathieu, the 33-year-old Frenchman who has won just one tour match all year.

Nishikori has yet to get beyond the fourth round in Paris, but retained his claycourt title in Barcelona this year and made the semifinals in Madrid.

He also has the added benefit of 1989 French Open champion Michael Chang as coach.

Serbian seventh seed Ana Ivanovic, the 2008 champion, starts her campaign against Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova, a quarterfinalist in both 2010 and 2012.

In other standout matches on the first day, Ernests Gulbis, who knocked Federer out of the competition last year on his way to the semifinals, was set to face Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands. Gulbis has just two wins all year to his name.

French 14th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a semifinalist in 2013, takes on Swedish qualifier Christian Lindell, the world No200, who is making his Grand Slam debut.

In other early matches on Sunday, Cyprus’s Marcos Baghdatis accounted for the first seeded victim, putting out Ivo Karlovic, the 25th seed from Croatia, 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 6-4.

