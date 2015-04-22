Tommy gunning to retain his belt against Bolonti

FRESH after being awarded the No10 rating in the light heavyweight division by The Ring Magazine for winning the IBO light heavyweight belt, Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen hopes to vindicate the ratings committee of the "Bible of Boxing" by retaining his belt in his first defence against battle-hardened Argentinian Richard Bolonti.

Modest trainer Harold Volbrecht — whose successes include guiding Corrie Sanders to a second round knock out of Wladimir Klitschko for the WBO heavyweight belt in 2003 — said: "The rating by Ring Magazine is an achievement by Tommy and he really has to make sure he defends his title successfully against Bolonti.

"Hopefully there will be bigger things for him after Bolonti. I would like him to unify his titles and face one of the champions from other organisations. I would like Tommy to challenge Jürgen Brähmer who holds the WBA title."

Oosthuizen’s upcoming defence against the rugged Argentinian — who boasts 24 knockouts from 35 wins after 39 bouts — will headline Golden Gloves’ "D-Day" tournament at Emperors Palace on June 6.

Volbrecht, who has overseen Oosthuizen over 26 undefeated bouts, warned that the 36-year-old Bolonti — having faced big names fighters including Brähmer and former WBA Super, IBF and WBO champion Jean Pascal — will be a tough opponent for the former super middleweight from Benoni.

"He is quite tough but I expect Tommy to be too smart for him. Actually it will boil down to styles, which invariably make fights."

Volbrecht’s others charges, Johnny "The Hurricane" Muller and Roman Zhailauov from Kazakhstan will also be in action.

Muller will up against Mateus Masternak in the cruiserweight class over 10 rounds while Zhailauov will face Luyanda Jako in a nontitle eight rounder in the junior welterweight division.

A lot of focus will also be on Eastern Cape fighter Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni, who makes his debut under the new management of trainer Colin Nathan and promoter Rodney Berman. Ndongeni will take on evergreen Mzonke Fana for the WBA Pan African lightweight title.

Ndongeni said: "This is big for me, my first fight in Johannesburg under Golden Gloves. I promise to do my best. Mzonke used to be my role model, but now I must fight him and I promise to do well."