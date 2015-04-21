Steinhoff boss spends R12.7m at yearling sale

STEINHOFF boss Markus Jooste continues to amass an army of top horses and the country’s leading owner spent R12.7m on 15 lots at the CTS Select Yearling Sale at Emperors Palace at the weekend.

Jooste bought both of the two top lots twice outlaying R2m for a couple of choicely bred Australian imports.

Auctioneer Andrew Miller — father of Proteas cricketer David Miller — was on the rostrum as Jooste’s Mayfair Speculators bid R2m for a colt by Derby winner, New Approach. Miller was busy again later in the evening when bidding reached the same mark for a colt by More Than Ready consigned by Summerhill Stud. Mick Goss likes to use Zulu names for many of his horses and this yearling is called Umthakathi.

In the final analysis, Jooste’s spending spree meant he accounted for more than a quarter of the sale which saw the aggregate reach R44,3m.

Cape Thoroughbred Sales chairman, Chris van Niekerk, expressed himself as "extremely happy" with the average of R414,019. A total of 107 yearlings of the 123-strong catalogue were sold.

"This was our first venture of a yearling sale in April and it appears it was well received by buyers. It has to be said that Bob Yearham (chief operating officer of Emperors Palace) managed to get a great atmosphere from limited space in the hotel gardens," said Van Niekerk.

The leading vendors were Klawervlei Stud who sold 26 yearlings for a total of R12,9m at an average of R499,038.

Summerhill sold their four yearlings for R2,8m at an average of R718,750 and this included the joint top lot.

Champion sire Silvano, whose progeny should again be popular at the Bloodstock SA National Yearling Sale which begins in Germiston on Wednesday, had the highest stallion average with his six yearlings averaging R720,833.

Miller, who now moves on to the Germiston sale where he will be joined by Graeme Hawkins and New Zealander Steve Davis, said the CTS sale "got off to a tough task — it was like shadow-boxing but around the 50-lot mark things began to pick up".

On Friday, the third and final day of the National Sale, Miller will be hoping for another big price when he offers a half-brother by Ideal World to J&B Met victor, Futura.

Now in the care of champion trainer Justin Snaith, Futura made a surprise appearance at Greyville on Saturday where his many fans saw the four-year-old put through his paces in the hands of jockey Sean Cormack.

The Vaal hosts an eight-race programme on the sand on Tuesday and seven-year-old, Uncle Tommy, will bid to notch the 13th win of his career in the sixth race over 1,600m. Piere Strydom has been booked for Taptap Makhatini and could prove a tough opponent despite a wide draw.