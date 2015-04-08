Promoters ordered to pay boxers

BELEAGUERED boxing organisers Siphatho Handi and Dicksy Ngqula have until Friday to pay boxers their purses — the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association said on Tuesday.

Association secretary Andile Sidinile said they had met last week with Handi, who is also the deputy chairman of their association, regarding the nonpayment of local and international boxers and officials for his most recent tournament, which took place at Mdantsane Indoor Sports Centre on March 22.

Handi is a Boxing SA-licensed promoter while Ngqula does not hold a boxing promoter’s licence.

The former TV personality and boxing commentator’s Premier Boxing League — undoubtedly an innovative idea that saw boxers earning R60,000 a bout — was funded to the tune of R3.5m by the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board, the Department of Sports and the Buffalo City municipality, Ngqula told a newspaper at the weekend.

South African boxing is hurting over the league fiasco where overall winner — Xolisani Ndongeni — and other top finishers in their respective weight divisions Macbute Sinyabi, Toto Helebe and Makazole Tete have sought the legal route to get their earnings for their fights that took place on February 1 at Orient Theatre in East London.

Two Filipino boxers, eight local fighters as well as International Boxing Organisation officials are yet to be paid their purses by Handi. Ngqula owes Ndongeni R1.2m and Sinyabi, Helebe and Tete R200,000 each.

"The officials of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association met to discuss the nonpayment of boxers by Handi’s Mamali Promotions and Dicksy’s Premier Boxing League. We condemn the nonpayment of boxers by any promoter with the contempt it deserves," said Sidinile.

"The nonpayment of boxers is tarnishing the image of the sport of boxing and we as promoters have every responsibility to jealously protect boxing.

"The nonpayment of boxers does not only bring the sport of boxing into disrepute, but it is also an exploitation of our boxers by our own."

He added: "We have spoken to Mamali Promotions and have come to the following conclusion. The decision of the six-member team on Boxing SA taking action when boxers are not paid after five days should be effected by the regulator; we have given Mr Handi until the end of business on April 10 to pay all the monies due."

With regard to Ngqula, Sidinile said the association also gave him until Friday to pay prize monies.

"Failure to do so will result to the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association joining the legal battle by the boxers to have him pay the money."