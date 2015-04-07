Win gives Wylie Hall hope for a July spot

TRAINER Weiho Marwing probably still has nightmares about losing last year’s Durban July on an objection, but he has reason to smile again.

When Wylie Hall got demoted to second place after passing the post first in SA’s most famous race, Marwing must have felt the bottom had fallen out of his world. The authorities excused his post-race tirade after an inquiry.

Now — nine months after that fateful day at Greyville — it would appear the Turffontein trainer may have taken a leaf out of tennis star Serena Williams’s book. Following her 2012 US Open win, Williams, whose career has never been short of drama, said: "I really think a champion is defined not by their wins, but how they recover when they fall."

Marwing looked like a man on a mission as he and owner Michael Leaf welcomed Wylie Hall back to the winner’s enclosure after last Saturday’s Colorado King Stakes at Turffontein. In the post-race interview, Marwing said that the R2m President’s Champions Challenge on April 25 would be Wylie Hall’s next start and "then on to the July".

Clearly, it is the Greyville race that is utmost on his mind. Marwing would like nothing better than to return to the KwaZulu-Natal course and this time keep the winner’s sash.

Leaf was praised in the media last year for the way he reacted to his horse’s disqualification. On Saturday, he said: "Yes, a trip back to the July is very much on the cards."

Another aspect of such a prospect is who the rider of the five-year-old will be if he makes the final July field.

Jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe rode a perfect race on Saturday, but Marwing’s brother, Weichong, might be keen to partner Wylie Hall in a bid to win the July for the first time.

One man who might put a spanner in the works for Marwing is this season’s leading trainer, Sean Tarry.

Victories in both the Derby and Oaks Trial at Turffontein last Saturday has surely put him beyond recall in the title race. He is a safer bet than Chelsea winning the Premier League in England.

Tarry and his chief patron, Chris van Niekerk, will be hoping to win the July for the third time in four years and they look to have a serious candidate in the form of Colorado Stakes third, Cagiva. Sidelined with an injury this time last year, Tarry has given the son of Silvano plenty of time to recover and the gelding will still have needed last Saturday’s race.

Although he never threatened to overhaul Wylie Hall in the Colorado, six-year-old Henry Higgins ran the race of his life to earn the R80,000 second cheque and take his career bankroll over R1m.