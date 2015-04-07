Angry Durandt slams ‘cheap’ Matiti

FORTHRIGHT trainer Nick Durandt has dismissed as nonsense the announcement last week by promoter Ayanda Matiti that he was preparing Makazole "The Professor" Tete and Macbute "Macman" Sinyabi for tantalising showdowns with IBO flyweight and featherweight champions Moruti "Babyface" Mthalane and Lusanda "Mexican" Komanisi.

"If Ayanda Matiti is looking for cheap publicity he must not do that at the expense of my boxers," said Durandt straight up on Monday. "There will be no such fights."

He said: "That is nonsense. Mthalane — a former IBF undefeated champion — will never fight a local opponent. Why must we take 10 steps backwards? Komanisi fought and stopped Sinyabi in the fifth round to win the vacant title in East London in July last year.

"What annoys me most is the tone from stories I read about Matiti, it gives an impression that he has already discussed all his plans with the management of Mthalane and Komanisi and it was agreed that he can run to the newspapers. I don’t need Ayanda Matiti," said Durandt.

Durandt’s fighters recently signed an exclusive promotional deal with promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu of Rumble Africa Promotion, who staged Komanisi’s first successful defence in December against Roli Gasca from the Philippines in East London.

"If it happens one day that Moruti must fight Makazole and Lusanda must defend against MacBute — those bouts would be promoted by Thembalethu Ntuthu and not Ayanda Matiti — period."

Durandt said his charges would be in action on April 25. Mthalane will be up against Jose Argumedo from Mexico while Komanisi will defend against Jesus Galicia.