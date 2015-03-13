Niculescu to face Williams for the first time

INDIAN WELLS — Monica Niculescu rolled over Aleksandra Krunic 6-2 6-1 to book a second-round clash at Indian Wells with Serena Williams, who returns this week after a 14-year hiatus.

Reigning Australian Open champion Williams is one of 32 seeded players who received a first-round bye at the joint ATP Masters and WTA tournament in the California desert.

Top seed Williams is competing in the tournament for the first time since her self-imposed exile began in 2001. She claimed two singles titles in 1999 and 2001.

The American and Romania’s Niculescu will face each other for the first time when they square off on stadium court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden tonight.

Four-time men’s champion Roger Federer arrived in Indian Wells on Wednesday less than 24 hours after competing in an exhibition match against Grigor Dimitrov at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Federer, who won his seventh title in Dubai earlier this month, will begin his Indian Wells campaign with a second-round match against either Jerzy Janowicz or Diego Schwartzman.

The world No2 said he is hitting the ball well and is feeling good about his chances this week.

"I don’t feel like I have that many bad days anymore," Federer said. "Maybe sometimes you come out and it’s not working. That’s something that happened very few times in the years where I was very dominant. Otherwise, I feel like I am playing very well."

Federer said he is going to use the time before his first match to adjust to the playing surface.

"I was always going to come here and make sure the first few days I get used to the courts.

"I had a bit of a slow week last week after Dubai, so I think the next few days are going to be important for me," he said.

In other first-round women’s matches on Wednesday, British No1 Heather Watson, Mona Barthel and Irina Falconi emerged victorious. Rising star Watson took on former top 15 player Julia Goerges, of Germany, in the tournament’s first main draw.

Watson appeared to be headed for a straight-set victory by compiling a 6-4 5-3 lead, but Goerges rallied to win five games in a row to take the second set and go up a break at 1-0 in the third.

But Watson regrouped to beat Goerges 6-4 5-7 6-3.

American wild-card Falconi beat Croatia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (8/6) 6-4. The 24-year-old Falconi was one of seven Americans who took to the court on Wednesday.

In other matches, Germany’s Barthel outlasted Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3 5-7 6-4, Russia’s Elena Vesnina beat qualifier Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 6-3 6-3 and qualifier Daria Gavrilova of Russia surprised Spain’s Silvia Soler Espinosa 6-3 6-4.

