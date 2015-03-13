Hole-in-one adds to Madsen’s SA cheer

THE Tshwane Open declares itself as being about "more than just golf", and joint first-round leader Morten Ørum Madsen believes it’s also about being happy. The kind of happiness that sees you end your round with a hole-in-one and an eagle to share the lead with a 63.

"That’s not something you’re going to experience every day," said the man who played his way from the Nordic League onto the European Tour, and then became the second thing South Africans know about Denmark after Lego with his performances here.

He and England’s David Horsey share the lead on seven under at Pretoria Country Club, a stroke clear of the field.

Wallie Coetsee, who lost out on a maiden European Tour title in the Joburg Open, is having the best summer since he moved his family from Tzaneen to Jeffrey’s Bay and joins Australian Brett Rumford as the nearest challengers after their 64s. The rest of the field is as tightly packed as the Jacarandas lining nearby Albert St.

Madsen is quite comfortable at the head of it all. "I enjoy being here — the weather, the people, the cities and the golf courses. It’s about feeling happy and that’s the secret."

His love of SA is unsurprising considering his best European Tour finishes have come here: the 2012 Nelson Mandela Championship (fourth), the 2013 Tshwane Open (eighth), the 2013 SA Open (first), the 2014 Tshwane Open (13th), the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Championship (16th) and third in last week’s Africa Open.

Madsen started well with a birdie on his first hole, the 10th, and arrived on the par-three eighth tee at three under for his round. That was when he holed out with a wedge from 123m for his first hole-in-one on the European Tour. He closed with an eagle on the par-five ninth.

The scoring was low on a course not long by modern standards and which is playing as a par 70 this week.

"The course is challenging and as soon as you are off the fairways it gets really tough. But there wasn’t much wind in the morning and the greens were really soft, so that gave us the opportunity to fire at the flags, which is why the scoring was so good," Madsen said.

Horsey certainly enjoyed a golf course where the big hitters aren’t dominating. "This is a positional golf course, which really suits my game."

Trevor Fisher Jnr is three strokes off the lead in his quest for back-to-back victories on the European Tour.

Home favourite George Coetzee opened with a three-under 67, while Darren Clarke signed for a one-over 71.