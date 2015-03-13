Annie Power fall saves bookies

UK BOOKMAKERS say they "dodged a £50m bullet" when hot favourite, Annie Power, fell at the final flight in the fourth race at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Cheltenham is one of the big betting bonanzas of the year in Britain with thousands of enthusiastic punters making the journey from Ireland to the Cotswolds.

Ireland’s top trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Ruby Walsh are invariably a deadly combination at the meeting and punters plunged on their favoured runners in all-to-come bets in the first four races.

All was progressing smoothly for backers with the first three favourites arriving safe and sound, and the fourth race favourite, Annie Power, was considered the safest wager of the Mullins stable quartet. Walsh had Annie Power in a narrow lead approaching the final flight of hurdles, but the mare took off a stride too soon, clipped the fence and crashed to the turf.

"We consider it the £50m fall — we would have been facing up to the worst losses since Frankie Dettori rode seven winners at Ascot," said Ladbrokes spokesman David Williams.

"As it is we’ve dodged the most expensive bullet we’ve ever faced and the god of bookmaking moves in mysterious ways. The heart can’t stand much more."

Another London bookmaking firm announced their losses could have been £100m.

Turffontein hosts a nine-race programme on Saturday and trainer Brett Crawford’s talented performer, Captain America, will be the big attraction in the fourth event on the card. Crawford has booked Corne Orffer for the ride and he may have most to fear from recent course winner Exelero.

Alec Laird has his stable in hot form and one of his top horses, Bouclette Top, gets his chance to reward his many supporters when he contests the seventh race.

The likely favourite here is Anthony Delpech’s mount, Rushmore River, who is highly rated by his trainer Joe Soma. Another with claims is lightly weighted Diesel Jet, who is on the upgrade.

Weichong Marwing, who rides Bouclette Top, could have a good meeting as he should go close on Gasoline in the final leg of the jackpot. This inmate of Johan Janse van Vuuren’s stable did us a good turn last time out and could score again at the expense of Loco Por Ganar and Rushing Josh.

Gavin Lerena is chasing the jockeys title and is riding in every centre, and his best mount could be Diesel Jet’s stablemate Lion’s Emblem in the sixth race.

The opposition includes Supertube from Sean Tarry’s stable with Piere Strydom booked for the ride once again.