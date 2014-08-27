Joubert must beat Otimbio, says coach

THE supposed bright boxing future of Warren "The Warrior" Joubert is taking shape again.

The fighter, whose career took a knock when he had to spend almost a year in limbo nursing his injured ankle, could challenge new WBA pan-African junior welterweight champion Paul "The Natural" Kamanga.

Trainer Manny Fernandes said on Tuesday that Joubert, whose ankle was injured when he fell after being dropped in the first round by Keith Nkosi in 2012, must make sure he wins against Jeff Otimbio on Thursday.

Otimbio is from the Democratic Republic of Congo but is trained in South Africa by legendary trainer Norman Hlabane.

The nontitle international bout between Joubert and Otimbio will form part of the seven-bout card that will be presented by BRD Promotions at Presley’s Night Club in Boksburg. This will be Joubert’s second fight since recovering from his operation.

The tough-as-teak boxer, who had always campaigned in the lightweight class, made a good start in the junior welterweight division when he outpointed Master Mangaladza over eight rounds at Carnival City in Brakpan on October 31.

"The fight against Otimbio is a must-win one for Warren because we are looking at challenging Paul (Kamanga)," said Fernandes.

The respected boxing tutor believes that his charge will win on Thursday night.

Fernandes is known for having moulded ordinary fighters into household names. One such boxer is Isaac "Angel" Hlatshwayo, who went on to become the IBO and IBF champion.

"You see, a positive result will make it easy for me to negotiate for the WBA pan-title fight for Warren. But I am positive that he will win," Fernandes said of his boxer, who has 20 wins, three losses and five draws.

Another fighter who is under pressure to perform on Thursday night is Vhonani "Terminator" Netshidamboni.

The youngster from Limpopo gave hope when he turned professional in 2001 but his career did not take off.

He was knocked out in the second round by reigning South African light heavyweight champion Johnny "Hurricane" Muller on November 26 last year.

Netshidamboni then drew with Page Tshesane in April. He takes on unknown Patrick Munkala from Congo over six rounds in the super middleweight class.

Meanwhile, Stone van Aswegen, from Boksburg, will host Frans Rambola while Dylan du Plooy makes a return at Presley’s since suffering a close points loss to Lerrow Myles on June 26. To some Du Plooy was the deserving winner of that bloody battle.

Du Plooy takes on Gabriel Ndiweni.

This nontelevised tournament will start at 7.30pm.