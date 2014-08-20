Mhlongo has his sights set on international opponents

REIGNING South African junior middleweight champion Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo has promised an eye-catching display of skills against Sikhulule Sidzumo at Bhisho Stadium in King William’s Town on Saturday.

They will fight for the vacant WBF Intercontinental junior middle-weight title in the triple-championship tournament that will be organised jointly by Brown Bomber Promotions and the Eastern Cape government.

“Clearly I am not taken seriously when I say enough is enough with local opponents, so I have no choice but to make a statement,” Mhlongo warned.

“I made a plea with promoters in September last year to get me international opponents.”

That was after the underrated yet enormously talented fighter had demolished Tebogo Malose over six bloody rounds at Nasrec Arena on September 29.

The fighter from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal — whose awesome skills were polished in Gauteng by Sechaba Mabuya and Andrew Matabola — chalked up his second defence of the national belt.

‘They think i'm a joke’

That one-sided fight was staged by Brown Bomber Promotions boss Luvuyo Mngxaso, who pitted Mhlongo against Sidzumo, the former South African lightweight and junior welterweight champ from Mdantsane.

“Local boxers still accept offers to fight me probably because they think I’m a joke. But we will see who has the last laugh on Saturday,” warned Mhlongo, who hides his right hand behind his back and uses his left once he establishes control in a bout.

Mhlongo stopped Page Tshesane in Witbank over eight rounds for the vacant national title on August 6 2011.

He followed that up with a three-round demolition of Yenga Phethani in the Eastern Cape on March 16 last year.

Mhlongo has 10 short-route wins in 12 wins against two defeats. He has not laced boxing gloves since toying with Malose.

“Don’t be misled by that layoff. I am super fit,” said Mhlongo, who served as chief sparring partner for the recently crowned WBC Silver light heavyweight champion, Ryno Liebenberg.

Respect

Bongani Mlotshwa has promised to make a positive debut at home when he takes on Johannes Pietersen from Toekomsrus in the West Rand for the WBF Africa middleweight title.

Mlotshwa is from Mount Coke in East London. He is based in Soweto but is trained in Hillbrow by Gert Strydom. “I respect Peterson a lot. I realised I am a novice compared to him after having perused his fight record of 28 bouts,” said Mlotshwa, who has fought seven times.

These fights will pave way for the main attraction: a grudge fight between South African female champ Julia Tshabalala and Rita Mrwebi. Action to begin at 1pm.