Cape Town-based Justin Snaith stable dominates Equus awards

STEINHOFF chief Markus Jooste and his wife, Ingrid, again captured the “Owner Of The Year” award at last week’s Equus awards, but it was a first for breeders Klawervlei Stud, with manager John Koster clearly delighted it had been able to wrest the title from Summerhill Stud.

Leading bloodstock consultant John Freeman said the speeches by Jooste and Koster were “enormously powerful and inspiring — the likes of which we have never seen in all of Equus’s existence”.

But few were able to agree or disagree, since the awards were not shown live on racing channel Tellytrack, as Freeman pointed out. “The event should have been advertised and heralded for the immense value they mean not only to our industry at home but abroad as well.”

Jooste delivered his address by video-link and said that “unquestionably the highlight was Variety Club’s win in the Hong Kong Champions Mile in May”. He paid tribute to trainers Mike de Kock, Joey Ramsden and jockey Anton Marcus.

The Equus banquet — held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park — proved to be a huge success for Cape trainer Justin Snaith and owners of Horse-of-the-Year Legislate.

“Mike de Kock has set such a high standard, but it has to be said that we breed the most amazing racehorses in this country,” said Snaith after accepting the award for South Africa’s champion trainer.

Counting on family

Snaith enjoyed a remarkable season and was quick to pay tribute to his father and brother, Jonathan. “This is a hard industry — my father put Jonathan and I on the mantle — I could never count on someone more than my brother.”

Referring to his loyal patrons, Snaith said: “It’s so competitive out there. To those clients who have faith in us, I thank you.

“We have people we can count on — they can count on us.”

The stable’s star three-year-old, Legislate, was the pundits’ choice for Horse-Of-The-Year and the Equus panel agreed, with the son of Dynasty scooping the night’s most coveted prize. The colt, who won this year’s Vodacom Durban July on an objection, also took the Champion Three-Year-Old Colt/Gelding award to crown a memorable occasion for Snaith Racing.

Durban-born 28-year-old S’manga Khumalo, the champion jockey, got a tremendous cheer as he made his way to the podium. He thanked all those who had helped his rise to the top of “a mighty competitive profession”.

Khumalo rode in 1,381 races last season registering 185 winners — 43 more than his nearest rival, Richard Fourie. He told reporters at the start of the season that “my goal is to become the first black jockey to win the title”. He managed the feat comfortably and was clear of his field two months before the season ended.

A special moment

Klawervlei Stud brought its full team from the Western Cape to celebrate being crowned Champion Breeder for the first time.

It ended a nine-year run by Summerhill Stud and Koster said it was “a special moment for all of us who have achieved what some thought was impossible”.

The connections of Beach Beauty, who has now been retired to Drakenstein Stud, were on hand to collect another trophy for their popular performer with the former Dennis Drier inmate taking the Champion Older Filly/Mare award.

One of the syndicate owners, John Bescoby, said that the mare had “done everything that you could ask of a racehorse”.

Mauritian-born Akash Aucharez won the “Apprentice Of The Year” award and his father flew over from the holiday island to celebrate his achievement. Several of the top trainers are predicting a bright future for the youngster who has ridden a steady flow of winners in the past six months.

Debates

Some pundits felt it would be a close call in the Champion Two-Year-Old category between Afrikaburn, Guiness and Harry’s Son. However, much to the delight of trainer and television presenter, Paul Lafferty, it was Aussie-bred Harry’s Son who got the nod from the judges and the colt is poised to go on to bigger things this term.

Although the Champion Stayer category looked a tight call between Hot Ticket, Louis The King and Gold Cup winner Wavin’ Flag, the judges went for the first-named much to the delight of Cape trainer, Dean Kannemeyer. His stable also took the Champion Miler award with Capetown Noir, but this category will have been keenly debated with many experts in the camp of Geoff Woodruff’s top performer, Yorker.

There were three nominations for the Champion Sprinter award and Via Africa took top honours over Copper Parade and Fly By Night. Via Africa played a major role in a memorable campaign for top KwaZulu-Natal trainer Duncan Howells although he will be disappointed that his game filly, Same Jurisdiction, lost out to Aussie-bred Majmu in the Champion Two-Year-Old Filly category. Former champion trainer Mike de Kock was present to collect the trophy for Majmu’s owners.