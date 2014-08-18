‘Box-tainment’ event draws women to mainstream boxing

PROMOTER Luvuyo Mngxaso is honouring Women’s Month with a South African women title fight as the main attraction in his triple championship event at Eastern Cape’s Bhisho Stadium on Saturday.

There will be two WBF Africa and Intercontinental title fights in the male section. Mngxaso said the tournament is a “box-tainment” event because it also features hip-hop artists AKA and KO in a musical showdown before the start of pugilism at 1pm.

“I am not sure if a women’s bout has ever topped an international boxing tournament in South Africa before,” said the promotional greenhorn who comes from Mount Coke, in the Eastern Cape.

“But that is besides the point. The whole idea is to promote women boxing. Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula has been pleading with boxing promoters to assist in the promotion of women boxing. Luckily our tournament coincides with the celebration of Women’s Month.

“So we saw this as the greatest opportunity as newcomers to play our role in the recognition of women in South Africa, not only as the champions in their kitchens, but also in a boxing ring.”

Big performers

Chief performers in his tournament will be reigning welterweight champion Julia Tshabalala, making her first defence against Rita Mrwebi. Tshabalala, from Mpumalanga, won the title from Mrwebi in Mngxaso’s tournament at Nasrec Arena in September last year. The champion is trained in Gauteng by John Tshabalala and Charles Mabunda.

The challenger is from Mthatha but is trained in Gauteng by Gert Strydom.

Tshabalala has promised to prove that her victory against Mrwebi was no fluke. Her victory saw Tshabalala scribble her name in the record books. She became the first professional female fighter since the inception of women boxing here in 2006 to win two national titles in as many weight divisions. She held the middleweight strap.

“I have vacated it because I want to campaign in the welterweights,” she said. “The welterweight title is going nowhere.” John Tshabalala predicted a short-route win for his charge.

Mrwebi warned her former stablemate at George Khosi Gym in Hillbrow that her reign has come to an end. “It was her lucky day in our first fight. The title is coming back where it belongs”Mrwebi is fresh from a controversial split points loss to Nwabisa Mbopha for the vacant South African super middleweight title at East London’s Orient Theatre on June 7, a fight she said she took to kill ring rust.

In the male section, Bongani Mlotshwa and Johannes Petersen will fight for the vacant WBF Africa middleweight title. Sikhulule Sidzumo from Mdantsane will welcome Nkululeko Mhlongo from Gauteng for the vacant WBF Intercontinental junior middleweight title.