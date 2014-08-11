Ncita warns Sonjica to fix ‘bad attitude’

THABO "Super Eagle" Sonjica must change his attitude if he wants to get somewhere in boxing, warns former world boxing champion Welcome "Hawk" Ncita.

"Thabo has an ‘I don’t care’ attitude and it will not get him anywhere," said Ncita on Sunday. "How can a youngster lose his world title on the scale just because he could not make the weight limit?"

Ncita was annoyed because Sonjica easily outfoxed Roli "Zuma" Gasca for the IBO junior featherweight title at Emperors Palace on Saturday night but was not crowned because he failed to make the weight limit on Friday.

Because Sonjica was the reigning champion, the title was at stake only for the Filipino, who was still no match for Sonjica, despite his ill-preparedness.

"Boxing is his livelihood, but he behaves in such a manner that you may think he has another source of income," says Ncita about the boxer, who is understood to be living in a shack.

"He needs somebody to tell him straight that nothing in life, good and bad, lasts forever. He must make up his mind and make use of his God-given talent to change his life around for the better. He is a good boxer but with a terrible attitude."

Sonjica is trained by Dokes Segonyela and Ncedo Cecane at the famed Mzi Mnguni’s Eyethu Boxing gym in Mdantsane.

Promoter Rodney Berman, who is looking after Sonjica on behalf of Mnguni while he recuperates from a stroke, said: "Thabo must jump two weight divisions and campaign in the junior lightweight division. We will give him a chance. But I am not happy with Boxing SA’s manager in the Eastern Cape (Phakamile Jacobs).

"I have made my feelings known to the board of Boxing SA", over what he said was poor communication.

Sonjica arrived in Johannesburg at about 8pm on Friday for the weigh-in, which was supposed to have taken place at midday. For that he lost 10% of his purse money, which is in line with Boxing SA’s disciplinary measures. He also lost another 10% for failing to make the weight.

He should take a leaf from the book of Ryno "The Lion" Liebenberg who showed that nothing can stand in one’s way if one is determined and dedicated to a cause. He suffered a nasty gash above his right eye from an accidental clash of heads seconds after the start of his WBC Silver light heavyweight championship.

But that did not deter him. Instead he forgot about his right eye, which was rendered useless by the blood, and relied on his other eye.

In the end Liebenberg outboxed tough-as-teak Russian Denis "Drago’s Son" Grachev and was crowned.

Kevin "Ko Kid" Lerena overcame Argentinian Marcos Aumada on points over eight rounds. Ashley "Stimela" Dlamini beat Thanduxolo Gatyeni by technical knockout in the first round, while Thabang "Pretty Boy" Ramagole got the better of Olwethu Ngamlana by TKO in the third round.