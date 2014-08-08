US’s Todd in three-way tie for early PGA lead at Valhalla

UNHERALDED American Brendon Todd moved into an early three-way tie for the lead at the PGA Championship on Thursday, while four-times winner Tiger Woods made an erratic start to the opening round.

Woods, watched by huge galleries after teeing off from the 10th in a high-profile grouping with former champions Phil Mickelson and Padraig Harrington, looked rusty as he bogeyed the 11th and 14th to slip five strokes off the pace. Having pronounced himself pain-free on Wednesday after suffering a back scare on Sunday, Woods missed the green to the right at the par-three 11th, then chipped 13 feet past the cup before failing to make the par putt coming back.

The American’s tee shot at the par-three 14th sailed way left and again he failed to get up and down for par, but he then picked up an unlikely birdie at the par-four 16th, where he holed out from 34 yards in the middle of the fairway. That left him at one over for the round at Valhalla Golf Club, four behind Todd, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Mikko Ilonen of Finland.

Journeyman Todd, making his first appearance in the year’s final Major, mixed four birdies and a lone bogey in his first seven holes before reaching the turn in three-under 32.

He was joined at the top by Matsuyama, who was three under after 10 holes, and Ilonen, who made a sizzling birdie-birdie-birdie start after teeing off at the par-five 10th.

Fans

Four-times Major winner Ernie Els of South Africa and Frenchman Victor Dubuisson were among a group knotted at two under.

Most eyes, however, were focused on the Woods-Mickelson-Harrington grouping and the fans were packed on either side of the fairway as they tried to watch every shot hit by the players.

Harrington, PGA champion in 2008, was the best of the three at one under for the day after eight holes while fan favourite Mickelson, who clinched the 2005 PGA Championship at Baltusrol, was two over after recording three bogeys and a birdie.

British Open champion and world No1 Rory McIlroy, the pretournament favourite who is bidding for a third consecutive victory on the PGA Tour, was among the day’s late starters at Valhalla.

Meanwhile, the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine will have an October finish for only the second time in 30 years under a schedule announced on Thursday by the PGA of America.

Biennial matches

The 41st edition of the biennial matches between Europe and the US will be contested from September 30 to October 2 at the course in suburban Minneapolis during the PGA of America’s centennial year. It will be the first time since 2010 that the Ryder Cup concludes in October.

Holders Europe will defend the trophy next month at Gleneagles, Scotland, in the next Ryder Cup showdown.

The 2016 season already features unusual scheduling as a result of golf’s return to the Olympic sports line-up in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

The PGA of America said on Wednesday it would stage the 2016 PGA Championship in late July with only one week between it and the British Open, clearing a path for golf in the Olympics, which would start on August 5.

Reuters, AFP