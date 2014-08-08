Blood boils ahead of Lion-Drago bid for boxing

RYNO “Lion” Liebenberg attacked Denis “Drago’s Son” Grachev verbally this week and threatened to maul the US-based Russian when they collide on Saturday night for the vacant WBC Silver light heavyweight title at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni.

“You are not better than me,” said Liebenberg, referring to Grachev’s No 4 rating by the WBC. Grachev has also held the WBC Youth Intercontinental and NABF light heavyweight titles. He has fought top-name fighters including Canadian Lucian Bute.

In his last fight on March 15, the mixed martial arts fighter, who is trained by former top heavyweight boxer Chris Byrd, dropped a points decision over 10 rounds to South Africa-based Malawian Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba in the US.

That was the 31-year-old’s third defeat against 13 wins and eight stoppages.

“You are in the way. I’m gonna use you as a stepping stone,” said Liebenberg, who is yet to earn a rating from the IBO and WBC. Liebenberg, who is trained by Colin Nathan, has held the IBO All Africa, Intercontinental, WBC International Silver and International light heavyweight belts. Liebenberg has knocked out 11 of his 15 victims.

“I will knock your teeth clean out,” he said. Grachev fired back: “You talk too much. You are not there yet. You are getting closer. Sorry to your fans because I’m going to beat you up.”

Confrontation

At first their standoff looked like a gimmick to attract publicity but it was a serious confrontation between two men who looked ready to kill each other.

Promoter Rodney Berman must prepare for a full house inside the 2,500 seater venue called Centre Court.

Nathan revealed last week that it was Liebenberg’s big heart that influenced him to welcome the boxer from Krugersdorp into his establishment in Glenhazel in Johannesburg.

The 12-rounder between Liebenberg and Grachev will top Golden Gloves Promotions’s Chesa Nyama tournament, which has been dubbed “Silver Salvo”.

Gauteng fans will get the opportunity to see explosive reigning IBO junior featherweight champion Thabo “Super Eagle” Sonjica from Duncan Village near East London.

Sonjica is from the famed Eyethu Boxing Gym of promoter Mzimasi Mnguni. Berman has taken it upon himself to guide the promising career of Sonjica since Mnguni is in poor health after suffering a stroke in March.

International fight

Berman said his wheelchair-bound friend would be at ringside when his only champion defends against Roli “Zuma” Gasca from the Philippines.

Most eyes will be fixed on Kevin “KO Kid” Lerena — the muscle mountain — who will take on Argentinian Marcos Antonio Aumada over eight rounds in the cruiserweight class.

There will be three more nontitle bouts. SuperSport will televise all bouts live from 7.30pm.

Trainer Nick Durandt has defended the IBO from criticism that it has become a laughing stock. That was after the US-based disciplinary body had sanctioned Lusanda “Mexican” Komanisi to challenge for the vacant junior featherweight belt when the newly crowned champion had no international fight to his name.

But that organisation’s championship committee was vindicated when Komanisi, rated No 29, blew away the No 28 contender from Mdantsane, MacBute “MacMan” Sinyabi, in five rounds. Komanisi’s awesome skills are fine-tuned by Durandt in Gauteng.