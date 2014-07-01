Murray in quarterfinals after beating Anderson

LONDON — The wait for a challenger who poses a threat to Andy Murray’s throne continued after the defending Wimbledon champion dispatched Kevin Anderson in fine style on Monday.

He has been a champion in all displays throughout this tournament and prolonged his reign by advancing into the quarterfinals and beating the South African No 1 6-4 6-3 7-6.

Anderson only really began playing in the third set, but by then the Scot had already shown him the exit signs.

The match was tough for Anderson from the onset. Murray asked to receive after winning the toss and immediately went about unsettling the big man’s serve.

Anderson did not get to the dominant start that he enjoyed in the earlier rounds — with Murray succeeding in getting some racquet behind his serve — an indication of the huge jump into the big league.

Murray went on the offensive and broke in the third game of the first set, after enjoying a handsome 0-40 triple break point.

The gradient on Anderson’s already steep climb was increased from there.

Anderson looked somewhat like the "before" pictures of Murray — scraggly and awkward — while Murray looked almost as immaculate as Roger Federer during his reign at the All England Club.

The class difference was apparent. They were in similar leagues when they last met — at the Australian Open in 2011 — but since then Murray has pulled away and won two Grand Slams while Anderson has salvaged two ATP Tour titles.

Murray played some delectable shots to go with his domination. His two-handed backhand, down the line, was something to behold.

He had Anderson literally on the floor, twice, and threatened to break again in the seventh, but Anderson got up to save the break.

Murray held serve to see out the first set and stepped on the pedal for the second. The crowd was predictably biased and they loved the fact that Murray did not let up and showed hunger for even more success here.

Anderson was put under even more pressure right away in the second set and it told when he put a smash onto the net — he flapped at it, really — and went 0-40 down. Murray broke but not before Anderson saved six break points.

The world No 18’s spirit went with the early break and Murray inflicted another telling blow in the third game of the second set to go 3-0 up and cruising.

Murray repelled Anderson’s monstrous 185km/h serves, at times acting as a backboard and getting the ball back to the other side. Murray out-scored Anderson in the number of aces earned, 11 to nine.

He neutralised Anderson’s strength and then dismantled him.

It was peculiar that Anderson’s strengths receded in his first visit to the prestigious Centre Court, but his forehand winners improved.

The rain came to Anderson’s aid, but it was short-lived and the beating resumed when the retractable roof was shut. Anderson needed to pick a set off Murray, something the champion had not come close to conceding in the tournament to that point, for the crowd to consider his an honourable exit.

He had only the third set to prove himself a worthy challenger and he salvaged some pride by stretching Murray all around Centre Court.

He resisted and forced the tie break and at some point looked like he had take matters to a fourth set.

But Murray ended Anderson’s rebellion to march into the business end of the tournament.