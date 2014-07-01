Bouchard wins where Williams lost

LONDON — Canadian teenager Eugenie Bouchard succeeded where Serena Williams failed as she beat Alize Cornet to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday.

Frenchwoman Cornet caused a sensation on Saturday when she sent five-times champion and pretournament favourite Williams packing, but Bouchard proved to be made of sterner stuff as she edged to a 7-6(5) 7-5 victory.

The match was interrupted after five games to allow the Centre Court roof to close when more rain hit the championships after Saturday’s serious disruption.

The second Monday is traditionally a feast of top names, with the last 16 in both women’s and men’s singles being played, but organisers were playing catch-up this year with several third-round matches still to be completed.

Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka, whose Saturday match against Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin was washed out, made up for lost time with a rapid 6-3 6-3 6-4 win.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori, the 10th seed, needed only four games for a 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over Simone Bolelli after bad light stopped Saturday’s match.

Spain’s Feliciano Lopez also belatedly reached the last 16, beating big-serving American John Isner in four sets. Isner’s defeat ended US interest in the singles after teenager Madison Keys was forced to withdraw on Monday with a leg injury before resuming her third-round match against Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova.

Shvedova will play last year’s runner-up, Sabine Lisicki, in the fourth round after the German claimed a stop-go 6-4 3-6 6-1 victory over 11th seed Ana Ivanovic.

Williams’s defeat blew a large hole in the women’s draw and Bouchard exploited it with a performance of grit and power against Cornet to become the first Canadian to reach a Wimbledon singles quarterfinal.

Having reached the semifinals at both the Australian Open and French Open this year, Bouchard arrived at Wimbledon with the likes of former men’s champion John McEnroe tipping her as his dark horse for the women’s title.

She looked like she would be stretched into a third set when she trailed 5-3 in the second, but she clawed back the deficit.

"I am really excited and proud of the way I performed," Bouchard told the BBC. "It wasn’t easy, Alize is a great player and got so many balls back, so I had to work really hard. I am very excited about reaching the quarterfinals, but I need to stay focused and not get distracted."

Reuters