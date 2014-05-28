Arnaoutis will not fight Marali

GREEK boxer Mike Arnaoutis has pulled out of the World Boxing Federation (WBF) welterweight championship against defending champion Zolani "Untouchable" Marali, his trainer, Alan Toweel Junior, says.

The left-hander from Mdantsane, near East London, was bidding for a second defence. The bout was scheduled to take place at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday night.

Marali is based in Johannesburg, where he trains under Toweel, who is frustrated by the developments.

"I heard on Friday night that this guy was no longer coming. I was hoping for a replacement but time was just too short," said the son of late legendary trainer Alan Toweel, who was in charge of the boxing career of Pierre Coetzee, South Africa’s former heavyweight champion.

Zolani last fought on September 15 last year when he registered his first title defence after he had emphatically beaten national champion Mzolisi "Mjopa" Yoyo at East London’s Orient Theatre.

Marali won the title in late 2012 in a rematch with then defending champion — Marali’s home-boy — Ali "Rush Hour" Funeka at the Mdantsane Indoor Sports Centre.

Funeka beat Marali via a split points decision in their first fight at Johannesburg’s Montecasino on November 19 2011.

Toweel said they were hoping for a replacement at a later date: "(Promoter) Ayanda Matiti promised to feature Marali in his upcoming tournament on July 18."

Matiti’s five-championship event, which he dubbed "Night of Champions", is still going ahead as planned on Sunday.

Yoyo will defend against Funeka while Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni from Duncan Village, near East London, will also put his national lightweight title on the line against Mlamli Madikane from Mdantsane.

South African junior bantamweight holder Lwandile "Angel" Sityatha will defend his title against Siphosethu Mvula from Duncan Village. Matiti has added the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African title as an incentive.

WBA Pan African flyweight champion Makazole "Professor" Tete from Mdantsane and homeboy Morris Lento will fight for Tete’s title as well as the vacant national belt.

Thabo Moorosi, the Gauteng-based Free Stater, will put his national junior flyweight belt on the line against Luyanda Mvula from Duncan Village.

Matiti said that action will begin at 7pm on Sunday.