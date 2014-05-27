Khumalo starts court action over suspension

THE National Horseracing Authority — clearly wanting to remain on the ball regarding the two-month suspension it has imposed on jockey S’manga Khumalo — has issued a statement saying that this season’s leading rider has "launched high court proceedings within the specified period".

Khumalo was given a 60-day suspension by the authority after it found him guilty of failing to take all reasonable measures to ensure his mount, Supertube, gained the best possible placing in a race at the Vaal on November 5 last year.

Suspensions imposed overseas come into effect immediately, but the delay in Khumalo’s case could result in him becoming the first black jockey to win the riders championship. The season ends in two months’ time, on July 31.

"Jockey Khumalo has, in fact, launched the required high court proceedings timeously, hence the suspension from riding has not at this stage been imposed."

Khumalo, who won last year’s Vodacom Durban July, was hoping to ride another grade 1 winner when he partnered the favourite, Carry On Alice, in last Saturday’s Gold Medallion at Scottsville.

However, trainer Sean Tarry’s talented juvenile had to settle for second place behind Guinness, who is highly regarded by veteran trainer Dennis Drier.

One of the big attractions on the "Festival Of Speed" Scottsville card was due to be Mike de Kock’s Australian import, Majmu, in the Allan Robertson Championship, but she contracted a virus and was scratched from the race.

Nevertheless, champion trainer De Kock had ample back-up in another Aussie import, Alboran Sea, who turned in a top-class performance to win the grade 1 contest with stablemate One Fine Day finishing third.

Alboran Sea is a daughter of Rock Of Gibraltar and races in the partnership of Mary Slack and Michael Javett.

De Kock said: "I’m pleased most of all for Michael Javett, a stalwart of racing for many decades. He’s an unassuming man who does plenty for racing behind the scenes aside from his big investments in thoroughbreds.

"He is based in the UK and commutes to South Africa on occasions, and he pops in to the stables now and then to see his horses and we are delighted to see him. It is wonderful to train this grade 1 winner for him and ... in Mary Slack he has a similarly visionary partner and this can only lead to more success in future ventures."

De Kock said he considered Alboran Sea "a progressive filly and we have a number of options with her going forward".