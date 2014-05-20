Kiradech ‘monk for a week’ ahead of Open

HONG KONG — Asian Tour No 1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat has taken an unusual path as he bids to qualify for the US Open in June — he has been living as a monk.

The world’s No 83 golfer, from Thailand, needs to break into the top 60 by June 9 to play in the year’s second major.

He swapped his golfing attire for a robe at the Buddhist Wat Veerachoti Thamaram temple, 80km from Bangkok last week.

The 24-year-old Kiradech spent seven days at the temple, where he shaved his head and eyebrows, woke at 4.30am, meditated, walked barefoot for kilometres to gather food, cleaned the temple grounds and ate one meal a day.

"In Thai culture, you have to do this once in your lifetime when you’re aged between 21 to 25.

"It is a mark of respect to our parents," said Kiradech, who is the reigning Asian Tour order of merit champion.

"This was a good experience for me," he said.

"I feel like I’ve grown older in the past week and in some strange way, I feel I am able to think and do things better."

He said that his experience of the frugal lifestyle may help his golfing ambitions.

After a breakthrough year in 2013, he has had only one top-five finish this year.

"From the beginning of the year until now, I felt like I haven’t been mentally strong and focused. "I want to learn to be more patient with myself and enjoy my golf and hopefully my time in the temple will help me appreciate what I do for a living," he said.

Kiradech will play in the European Tour’s PGA Championship at Wentworth in England, which begins on Thursday.

He will then take up an invitation from Jack Nicklaus to compete in the prestigious Memorial tournament in the US.

"I’ve got two big events coming up and I want to play well to get myself into the US Open," said Kiradech.

AFP