Chardy books meeting with Federer — maybe

12 May 2014 - 12:48 PM Agency Staff

ROME — Jeremy Chardy beat Robin Haase 6-4 6-4 on Sunday at the Italian Open to book a second round meeting with Roger Federer — should the new father of twins choose to play the event.

France’s Chardy, ranked 49th to Federer’s fourth, has already been beaten by the Swiss this season as Federer won their January semifinal in Brisbane.

Against Haase Chardy rifled over nine aces without a double-fault, breaking four times in a win lasting just under 90 minutes.

Federer will make a last-minute decision as to his participation at the Foro Italico after wife Mirka Vavrinec gave birth to the couple’s second set of twins last Tuesday.

"I’m hoping that maybe since he now has four kids, he might be tired," joked Chardy, who reached the third round a year ago.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner, who lost Foro Italico finals in 2003, 2006 and last year to Rafael Nadal, is said to be ready for the French Open from May 25.

Elsewhere Czech veteran Radek Stepanek beat Spain’s Pablo Andujar 5-7 6-3 6-4.

AFP

