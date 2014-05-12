Berman puts spotlight on Murray in Monaco

GOLDEN Gloves Promotions promoter Rodney Berman has concluded the line-up for his up-coming "KO at the Casino" tournament that will take place in Monte Carlo on June 21.

Berman has even included a WBA interim cruiserweight title fight between Mateusz Masternak and Youri Kalenga. But the tournament — his third in Monaco — will be headlined by Golden Gloves’ new signee, Englishman Martin Murray, fighting Max Bursak of Ukraine for the vacant WBC Silver middleweight belt.

Murray made a lukewarm debut under his new boxing promoter at Emperors Palace last month when he registered a seventh-round stoppage win over Ghanaian Ishmael Tetteh.

But Murray failed to impress. Even Golden Gloves fight publicist Brian Mitchell could not hide his disappointment. "He is good defensively but I don’t believe he will beat the best in the world such as Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin. Martin’s fight against Tetteh was more like a sparring session. Hopefully he looks better in Monte Carlo," said Mitchell.

Also to appear for the first time in Monaco is WBA and IBO minimum weight champion Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, who will defend against Pigmy Kokietgym. Berman has included undefeated former IBO super-middleweight champion Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen, who will be involved in his second fight in the light heavyweight division against France-based Congolese Doudou Ngumbu.

Oosthuizen won the IBO Youth light heavyweight belt against Jared Lovett on July 11 2009. That was Oosthuizen’s ninth professional bout. He later went back to the super middleweight class, where he won both the Youth and the actual IBO strap. He defended the IBO belt successfully seven times. He vacated it last month and moved up to the light heavyweight class.

Berman described Masternak (31-1, 23 KOs), of Poland, as an accomplished fighter.