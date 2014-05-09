Early Madrid Masters exit for Murray

MADRID — Wimbledon champion Andy Murray was dumped 6-3 6-2 by Santiago Giraldo in the third round of the Madrid Masters on Thursday.

Murray was competing for the first time in a month in the Spanish capital and was powerless to stop the in-form Colombian, who reached the final of the Barcelona Open two weeks ago. He sealed victory in just over an hour to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal remained on course to retain his Madrid Masters title with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 win over Finland’s Jarkko Nieminen yesterday.

Nadal went into the tournament looking to dispel doubts after defeats to David Ferrer and Nicolas Almagro in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open respectively.

However, he has looked in fine form, booking his place in the last eight for the loss of just six games in two matches. He now plays sixth seed Tomas Berdych.

In the women’s section, world No 1 Serena Williams remained on course for a third consecutive Madrid Open title with a 6-2 6-3 win over Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro yesterday. Williams was broken twice in her opening three service games, but Suarez Navarro was unable to consolidate the break and once the American moved ahead 4-2 she comfortably saw out the set.

More of the same was to come in the second set as Suarez Navarro held serve just once and, despite her serve being broken twice more, Williams went on to set up a meeting with fifth seed Petra Kvitova in the last eight.

"I played Carla on clay I think last year, but in Rome. I feel like she actually played really well today. She made me work for every point and it wasn’t an easy win," said Williams.

Kvitova was also a winner in straight sets as she overcame Czech compatriot Lucie Safarova 6-4 6-3.

Second seed Li Na had a more difficult morning, coming from a set down to beat 16th seed Sloane Stephens 2-6 6-3 6-2.

The Australian Open champion had no answer to Stephens’s power in the first set, dropping her first set of the week. However, she responded well as one break of serve was enough to take the match into a third set and the Chinese star quickly took control of the decider as she raced into a 4-0 lead before comfortably seeing out the match.

"I think she was hitting the ball like pretty heavy. Normally the girls play flatter, but she was playing pretty heavy and it was my first time playing against her so she caused me problems," said Li.

"After the first set I had to tell myself to calm down. After that you can only look forward otherwise you won’t find a way back."

Four-time Grand Slam title winner Maria Sharapova moved into the last eight of the Madrid Open yesterday with a 6-4 6-3 win over Australian Samantha Stosur.

Sharapova’s big serve was the key. She was broken just once all afternoon to seal her 13th win over Stosur in 15 meetings and set up an intriguing quarterfinal against Li.

AFP