Punters may get their Bobs Worth

CHELTENHAM — In football terms it is the Champions League final. The racing world’s focus on Friday will be on the Cheltenham Gold Cup, in which the favourite, Bobs Worth, bids to retain his crown.

As in most sports, there is money to consider: the winner’s purse is R8,1m.

Pundits are calling this three-mile-and-two-furlong race a match between last year’s winner and Silviniaco Conti, who fell three fences out in this event 12 months ago. They may have got it right with Bobs Worth the market leader at 7-4 and Conti quoted at 3-1.

Trainer Paul Nicholls believes Conti might well have won last year’s race but for the mishap and the sustained support for the gelding in recent weeks suggests many punters agree with him.

In the past 24 hours, there has been a significant development. Nicky Henderson, who trains Bobs Worth, announced that top jockey Tony McCoy will ride stablemate Triolo D’Alene.

This French-bred jumper showed his class when winning the Hennessy Gold Cup earlier in the season, and bookmaker reaction to the news was to trim the horse’s odds to 10-1 from 16-1.

McCoy had previously been booked to partner trainer Rebecca Curtis’s Teaforthree, but the horse is considered by most more a Grand National prospect than a major Gold Cup contender.

Henderson commented: "I’m very grateful to Rebecca and the owners for allowing Tony to ride Triolo. It was always the intention to fit in a race this week prior to the Grand National and his work has been so good in the build-up that we decided to go for the Gold Cup rather than carry a big weight in a handicap. He’s a young chaser on the up and the drying ground will be in his favour."

Triolo D’Alene’s detractors point to the fact that the horse has failed to shape in his two previous visits to Cheltenham. He was unplaced here two years ago and also failed to reach the first four in the 2012 Paddy Power Gold Cup.

Rebecca Curtis, who won with O’Faolains Boy on Wednesday, said it would be decided at the last minute whether Teaforthree would contest the Gold Cup, with Nick Schofield, who rode him into third place in last year’s Grand National, likely to be in the saddle if he does.

Owner Nigel Roddis said: "Tony McCoy has been very good to us over the years with Teaforthree, particularly in persuading JT McNamara to ride him in the National Hunt Chase. I couldn’t blame him if he wanted to jump off for Triolo. I think he has an outstanding chance."

One absentee in Friday’s Cup will be Captain Chris, who was on Thursday ruled out for the rest of the season by his trainer, Philip Hobbs. "A scan has revealed he has a suspensory problem in a leg, but hopefully he will make a full recovery and be back in training at some stage."

Cheltenham officials are certain to put up the "House Full" signs on Friday as the mild weather has seen racing enthusiasts flocking to the course. There was a record first-day crowd on Tuesday with 57,098 people going through the turnstiles.

Jockey Club regional director Ian Renton commented: "We’re sold out in the Best Mate and Tattersalls enclosures on Friday, and we’re certain to also sell out in the Club enclosure in the next few hours." He said that the Placepot pool (the place accumulator in South Africa) reached a record £1,17m on Tuesday.

With no rain during the week, clerk of the course Simon Claisse said he felt it might be necessary to water the course. "I’m calling it good, with good to soft in places — we will take a view on watering on Friday morning."

Bookmakers are doing a roaring trade at the meeting and William Hill declared record levels of business on the opening day with a doubling of mobile turnover compared to 12 months ago.