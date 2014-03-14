Mthalane plans demise of Filipino

THE only way Jether "The General" Oliva will know he was in South Africa will be when he sees the stamp in his passport back home in the Philippines.

So said trainer Nick Durandt on Thursday. He is trying to mastermind Oliva’s demise when the Filipino opposes Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane — the fight-starved former International Boxing federation (IBF) flyweight undefeated champion — for the vacant International Boxing Organisation (IBO) flyweight title in Durban on Saturday night.

The fight — the first IBO championship in Durban since 1998 when Simon Ramoni won the super bantamweight belt against Michael Alldis — will be staged by promoter Thulani Magudulela in conjunction with the KwaZulu-Natal government at the Inkosi Luthuli International Convention Centre.

"Jether Oliva will not remember the fight. Moruti will be fighting at home for first time since 2003, so rest assured that he will put a great show," said Durandt, who predicted a short-route victory for his charge from Lindelani in Durban, whose last fight at home was on August 15 2003, his ninth professional bout.

Mthalane’s last fight was on September 1 2012 when he registered a fourth defence of the IBF strap in Panama. His mandatory defence against Silvio Olteanu was postponed and then called off last year. Mthalane was to travel to Thailand, where he was to defend on January 22, but he relinquished the IBF title after being offered his biggest purse, R1m, to fight for the vacant IBO strap.

Said the colourful Durandt: "If you look at the records and quality of opponents the two fighters have met, you will see that Oliva has been in against C-and D-grade fighters.

"He is now coming up against South Africa’s best fighter — the A-grade fighter."

Durandt also revealed that they had been hard at work in the gym for 15 months. He warned that the camp of Oliva, the former World Boxing Organisation Oriental champion, will go back home empty handed — contrary to their prediction of a knockout win.

"They promised to register a hat-trick against local fighters after two Filipinos — Edrin Dapudong and Roy Loreto knocked Gideon Buthelezi and Nkosinathi Joyi — in one and three rounds for IBO super-flyweight and light-flyweight titles, respectively," said Durandt.

Durandt paid tribute to the KwaZulu-Natal government, particularly the MEC for sports, Ntombikayise Saphetha, for making it possible for Mthalane to get back into action.

"Promoter Thulani Magudulela and myself have worked tirelessly for six months for this fight to be a reality. I also want to thank SuperSport, who will televise it live. The fight public will see Moruti in action — something that has not happened over three years since he has been fighting outside South Africa. I’m excited."

The diminutive puncher, who hardly takes a step back during the fight, said he was delighted to be back in action, especially at home.

"The time has come for me to become the IBO champion. I trained very hard for 12 rounds. The knockout will come as a bonus," said the 32-year-old right-handed pugilist, who boasts 20 KOs from 29 wins against two losses in 164 rounds.

Oliva has 20 wins, a loss and two draws. The 26-year-old has boxed 134 rounds.

Durandt’s other charge, Jarred Silverman, has dedicated his eight-rounder against Andile Mntungwa to his late father, Selwyn Silverman, who passed away on December 30.

In the main supporting bout, national middleweight champion, Christopher Buthelezi will defend against Giovanni Bushby.

The tournament features a women’s bout between Nomvelo Magcaba and Natalian Balie over six rounds.