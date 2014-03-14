Aggression key to Anderson’s success

WHAT Rafael Nadal failed to do in the final match of the Australian Open, South Africa’s Kevin Anderson managed to do at the BNP Paribas Open in California.

Anderson knocked out Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka in the fourth round of the tournament in Indian Wells, and set up another tough encounter with another top seed, Roger Federer, in the quarterfinal. That match was scheduled to take place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Anderson continued his good form, which saw him reach two back-to-back finals (in Delray Beach and Mexico) in the build-up to the tournament at his newly adopted home town of Indian Wells.

After a bye in the opening round due to his No 17 seeding at the event, Anderson started his campaign with a 7-6 3-6 6-3 win over former world No 1 Lleyton Hewitt in the second round, before easily going past Russian Evgeny Donskoy in straight sets 6-4 6-3.

His biggest upset came when he beat Wawrinka 7-6 4-6 6-1 on Wednesday — his first win over the Swiss in four meetings, and his 150th match victory in his career.

"That was my game plan coming out — to be aggressive. I had played Stan a few times before, most recently in Shanghai last year, and (I was) just being quite aggressive and not giving him too much rhythm from the back," Anderson said after the win.

"We had a really close match. I lost in a third-set breaker. Just taking what I could from that match. One of the things was to try to be as aggressive as I can when possible. But overall, I was happy with the way I went about what I was trying to do out there."

The South African, with a new world ranking of 18, was not expecting an easy match against Federer, who beat German Tommy Haas 7-6 6-2 in his fourth-round clash.

"Roger sort of speaks for himself. There is not too much I can add to that," he said.

The winner between Anderson and Federer will face either Canadian Milos Raonic or Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov in the semifinal.