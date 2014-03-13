McLellan gears up to keep title

FROM big hits on the rugby field to even bigger ones in the mixed martial arts cage, Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) middleweight champion Garreth McLellan has no plans to relinquish his title.

EFC 28 at the Coca-Cola Dome in Johannesburg on March 27 will pit McLellan against undefeated challenger JP "Tinkerbelle" Kruger for the middleweight belt.

McLellan’s route to EFC was through the Sharks rugby academy, oddly enough.

He was a budding under-19 flanker in the rugby development team trying to get into shape to switch positions to hooker.

By chance, the then fitness coach assigned to getting McLellan toned was one of the leading mixed martial arts trainers, Jason Voster, who converted McLellan’s sporting focus.

His natural fighting instincts took over and he went on to win the inaugural EFC Africa middleweight belt in 2011.

"I played for some of the big club rugby teams like Crusaders and Harlequins in Durban and was looking to get a contract with the Sharks," said McLellan, who is nicknamed "Soldierboy".

"But the more I spent time with Voster, the more I fell in love with mixed martial arts. It proved to be the beginning of an amazing ride."

McLellan has a record of 10-2 and will be defending the title for the first time since regaining it from Jeremy Smith in October last year.

He was wary of the strengths of his opponent, whom he says has improved on his fighting on the ground.

"He is predominantly a stand-up fighter, that is his background," McLellan said.

"He has worked very hard to produce skills at every level. He is a high-level Jiu Jitsu fighter and had developed his ground game by implementing wrestling into his ammo. Kruger has the ability to fight anywhere."

McLellan said he used to love the physical contact that rugby gave him and the transition from rugby was seamless. That said, he still has to bring a good combination of fighting skills to the cage if he has any hope of preventing an upset at the Coca-Cola Dome in two weeks’ time.

"The transition was pretty easy for me," he said.

"I’ve worked really hard to be a diverse fighter and to be able to fight anywhere, which I think is the most important thing.

"EFC is not about being great at one thing; it is about being good at everything. I’ve been able to put the perfect package together."

The sport is still mourning the death of Democratic Republic of Congo fighter Booto Guylain, who sustained head injuries at Carnival City two weeks ago.

The organisation has pledged financial support towards Guylain’s family.