Excitement as jockey takes on role model at Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM — It is very much a case of the pupil taking on the teacher in the Ladbrokes World Hurdle, with 23-year-old Sam Twiston-Davies up against champion Ruby Walsh in Thursday’s Grade 1 race over 4.82km.

Twiston-Davies says that he has tried to model his riding on Walsh and Tony McCoy, but now he finds himself in the big time at the festival which is to jump racing here what the Melbourne Cup is to Australians. His mount, Big Buck’s, had won 17 races on the trot before his recent defeat in the Cleeve Hurdle, and many armchair pundits blamed the youngster for the horse’s defeat.

This may be one of the reasons bookmakers have Walsh’s mount, Annie Power, as the 15-8 favourite and it would be no big surprise if the market leader shortened even further before the "off".

Nevertheless, Twiston-Davies believes he can win.

Trainer Paul Nicholls has told him that Big Buck’s has come on by "leaps and bounds" since his solitary defeat.

Walsh teams up with unbeaten Annie Power. The fact that the six-year-old is five years younger than Big Buck’s is one of the main reasons that pundits believe she will maintain her unbeaten record.

With Tony McCoy booked for At Fishers Cross it is possible this is not the two-horse race the market makes it, and trainer Rebecca Curtis’s charge has a chance of spoiling the party for both Big Buck’s and Annie Power.

The seven year-old should be cherry ripe in his fourth outing of the season.

The comments of bookmakers on the contest are interesting, with Brendan Duke of Paddy Power saying: "This looks at the mercy of ‘Annie Price’ as she is known to her legion of fans. An ear plug malfunction caused her to run a little freely at Doncaster, but that will be remedied this time, so she should settle, stay and bolt up."

Calum Boyd, spokesman for Ladbrokes, said: "My heart says Big Buck’s can win, but my head says no. He will need to be close to a career-best to beat Annie Power and it’s a massive ask for him to do so after his injury and conceding the allowance. I’ll side with Annie Power — having Ruby Walsh on board will be a huge tactical advantage."

Pat Cooney of 365 Bet said: "Some of the great stayers such as Baracouda and Galmoy were both beaten in this race as 10 year-olds, so Big Buck’s got a tough task at the age of 11. Bookmakers have some good ones to take him on with."

However, Matt Hulmes of Betfred seemed to favour Twiston-Davies’s mount, saying: "Big Buck’s will only improve for his comeback run although it’s a worry he was beaten by a horse 29lb (13.15kg) his inferior. Annie Power looks the real deal, but she was keen enough at Doncaster. Zarkandar may provide a value selection in an intriguing renewal."

The final bookie’s word came from Alan Reilly of Boylesport, who said: "Annie Power will be very difficult to beat and she’s likely to be even more effective over a longer trip.

"Big Buck’s showed no signs of tiring on his comeback, but I would question whether there is any more to come. At Fishers Cross will need to be fluent throughout to trouble the front two."

One hopes all the horses in the World Hurdle will return unscathed as there was a tragedy on Tuesday when the well-fancied Irish raider, Our Conor, was killed after taking a hefty fall in the Champion Hurdle. Victory went to another Irish challenger, Jezki, with jockey Barry Geraghty maintaining his unbeaten record on the six-year-old.

He got home by a neck in a driving finish from the heavily-backed My Tent Or Yours, the mount of Tony McCoy.

Despite a record which reads 21 wins from 24 starts, bookmakers decided to oppose the reigning champion, Hurricane Fly, and William Hill’s tempted punters to back the horse by offering 6-1 if they backed the 10-year-old in a specified 15-minute period on Tuesday morning.

They ended up with the money as Ruby Walsh’s mount could only manage fourth place.

The Ryanair Chase is another important race on Thursday’s card, and trainer Paul Nicholls is hopeful of taking top honours with nine year-old Al Ferof.

There is a strong tip out for trainer Tom George’s runner Module, and another runner expected to go well is David Pipe’s eight-year old Dynaste.