Hong Kong buyers lift Emperors Palace sale

THE presence of Hong Kong buyers at last weekend’s Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Sale in Germiston was a huge boost and indicates that South African bloodstock represents excellent value for money.

That is the view of Bloodstock CEO Tom Callaghan after the sums were totted up at the end of the two-session sale last Sunday.

"A large contingent of Hong Kong buyers played a vital role in the sale. They purchased a combined total of 19 horses for an aggregate of over R6m. They clearly appreciate both the quality of horse on sale and the tremendous value for money that South African bloodstock offered ."

Callaghan said there were "mixed messages" from the sale and pointed out that the aggregate had risen to R47m (compared to R38,6m last year ), but the average had declined 2,8% to R215,940 compared to last year.

"The median remained steady, falling slightly from R145,000 to R140,000, but only 19 horses failed to find a buyer and vendor buy-backs declined to just six from 16 in 2012," he said.

Following Royal Zulu Warrior’s victory in last Saturday’s Charity Mile at Turffontein, trainer Kom Naidoo will be looking for more winners at the Vaal today.

The stable holds a strong hand in the sixth race, with three runners — Muthiah Pillai, Nad’s Pride and Tippuana Jet. The last-named has been given a small penalty for his recent course win and should run well again in the hands of apprentice Julius Mariba.

There are several other runners with chances, notably Piere Strydom’s mount, Snappy Lad. The four-year-old goes well for the jockey and makes his sand debut in this 1,800m contest. Both Glitter Alley, narrowly beaten at long odds at Turffontein on his most recent outing, and El Manolete are likely to have their supporters in a wide-open handicap.

Strydom’s best ride at the meeting should be Trip Tease, who represents Louis Goosen’s stable in the seventh race. The three-year-old impressed on debut and will be looking to build on that excellent first effort.

The opposition includes eight-time winner Goldstream as well as Streetbouncer, who makes his sand debut for Gavin van Zyl’s stable. The three-year-old will be partnered by S’manga Khumalo, who rode three legs of the jackpot at today’s course on Tuesday.

Trainer Lucky Houdalakis will be hoping his three-year-old, Papa Joe, can exit the maiden ranks by taking the third race. The gelding rates a banker in the place accumulator and the right horse for the swinger could be Tyrone Zackey’s colt, Siamese Fighter.

Only seven runners will line up for the first leg of the jackpot, but bookmakers might battle to settle on a favourite. All of Magic’s Magic, Wishful Heart and Estancia rate sound chances and the last named makes the most appeal, with Francois Herholdt booked for the ride.