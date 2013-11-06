Rating bodies ‘justified’ in approving Mvula fight

ACTING Boxing South Africa CE Loyiso Mtya says the ratings and sanctioning committees were vindicated when Siphosethu Mvula outclassed 22-10 favourite Unathi Gqokoma for the vacant South African junior bantamweight title last weekend.

The newly crowned champion was rated No. 4 and was also involved in only his fifth professional fight. But the 100-1 dark horse, who was ushered to battle by Vido Madikane, upset the bookies by defeating Gqokoma.

The vastly experienced former champion suffered his fifth loss in 25 fights. The bout was dubbed the "Battle for territorial supremacy" because the two combatants are from Duncan Village and Mdantsane, respectively.

"Mvula was deemed to be a sacrificial lamb whose legs are still wobbly, like those of a newborn calf," Mtya said on Tuesday.

"That, according to some critics, was because Mvula had only four fights. We were criticised heavily from every corner for approving him but today Mvula is the new champion and nobody is complaining.

"I was expecting to read stories crediting Mvula for making history, because that is what he did. Look, we have competent ratings and sanctioning committees, which should be left alone to perform their duties," Mtya said.

"We gave Mvula the No. 4 spot in the ratings because we saw from the very beginning that the boy is made of sterner stuff."

Mtya said Mvula had shown potential early on in his career: "You know when you are good in everything that you do, you don’t necessarily have to have donkey’s years doing it in order to convince some individuals."

History judges Mtya to be absolutely spot on regarding a boxer’s potential. Vic Toweel won the South African bantamweight title in his fourth professional fight against veteran Jimmy Webster in 1949. That was Webster’s 19th defeat in 44 fights.

"These things happen all over the world," Mtya said. "The sad thing is that if Boxing South Africa does it, certain individuals become experts and start criticising us. But when a boxer from another country like Japan, for example, wins a national title with the same number of fights, his achievement is described as history.

"Our people just refuse to allow process to take place. We will get it right sometimes, and the direct opposite will also happen, but can we be allowed to perform our duties without hindrance?" Mtya asked.

"Mvula put up a spectacular show based on the fact that he broke his jaw early in the fight. We approved him because No. 3 contender Evans Mbamba turned the offer down. Zolani Tete, who is No. 1 contender, pulled out as he will be involved in an IBF title eliminator in Mexico, so we had no choice but to sanction Mvula to fight No. 2 contender Gqokoma."