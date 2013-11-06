Oosthuizen to defend Volvo Golf Champions in Durban

WORLD No. 30 and defending champion Louis Oosthuizen was the first to pencil his name in for the Volvo Golf Champions, which returns to the Durban Country Club in January next year.

He is joined by fellow South African and last year’s winner of the tournament Branden Grace, Per Ericsson, president of Volvo Event Management, revealed on Tuesday.

A star-studded field graced this tournament in January, when Oosthuizen defied the coastal rain and a five-shot final-round deficit from Scott Jamieson to claim the crystal leaf trophy.

The field boasted five European 2012 Ryder Cup winners — Nicolas Colsaerts, Francesco Molinari, Paul Lawrie, Thomas Bjørn and Jose Maria Olazabal — as well as Major winners Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Justin Rose.

The rest of next year’s field will be confirmed once the European Tour’s Race to Dubai — currently led by Swede Henrik Stenson — concludes at the end of this month.

To entice the European Tour tournament winners, Volvo has doubled the prize money on offer this year from R20.49m, with the winner pocketing a cool R7.17m.

Ericsson said Volvo had raised the purse to avoid paying players appearance fees, which he felt was a dishonourable trend in golfing tournaments.

"To host a tournament of champions you want the real champions to be a part of it, and the main part of that plan is the prize money. We never pay appearance fees; we are against them. We don’t believe this tournament is a show, it is a sports event and therefore must be competitive and the best man must win the money.

"We’ve discussed this with the European Tour. We think this is the honest way to do things and I am looking forward to getting a positive response from the players.

"I don’t think there is a way to stop the payment of appearance fees because there is always a country somewhere or a rich man who wants to lure golfers with money. But not paying appearance fees and raising prize money is the honourable way to play golf."

An undisclosed course in the Middle East was meant to host the 2014 edition of the tournament but after inspecting the course, competition organisers felt it was inadequate and would not be ready in time for the January 9 tee-off.

The eThekwini municipality was approached as a last-minute replacement host and it happily obliged, bringing the tournament that was supposed to be rotated globally every year back to Durban for the second time.

"It is fantastic for South Africa to get to host the European Tour’s tournament of champions again," Oosthuizen said.

"There is an impressive boost to the prize fund and I am delighted to be defending my title at the Durban Country Club — I love the course and enjoy the advantage of playing in front of my home crowd. I look forward to opening my season there very much."