Mokotjo rates top in tough Dutch league

MIDFIELDER Kamohelo Mokotjo is the best player in the Dutch league this season, according to the match-by-match marks given to players by a top sports publication.

Each player’s performance is rated by ElfVoetbal magazine, which has the former SuperSport United junior top of its chart after the first 12 matches of the campaign.

His performance for PEC Zwolle in the 1-1 draw at former European champions PSV Eindhoven received high praise at the weekend and the marks awarded took him to an average of 6.92 for the season.

He leads Twente Enschede midfielder Dusan Tadic, who is a Serbian international linked with a move to Manchester United, and Brazilian teenager striker Lucas Piazon, who is on loan to Vitesse Arnhem from English premier league giants Chelsea.

Mokotjo has proven an astute signing by PEC, a surprise package this season, after he was released by Feyenoord.

In Belgium, goalkeeper Darren Keet was named in the team of the week. Last year he finished top of the classification for the best player in the league, closely followed by Ayanda Patosi.

All three players are expected to be selected when Gordon Igesund names his squad for the friendly against Spain at Soccer City on November 19.

Mokotjo missed the last friendly in Morocco because of injury.

Meanwhile, Tokelo Rantie has been given the thumbs-up by his manager and team-mates in spite of failing to score since his R25m move to England. There was much expectation at Championship club Bournemouth after the arrival of the Bafana striker from Malmo in Sweden in a record transfer two months ago, but after eight games at his new club he has yet to find the net.

Team-mate Lewis Grabban, who last season went 14 games without a goal, says he is backing Rantie to come good.

"He is still contributing. To be in the team, you have to be playing at a high standard.

"For a striker it is so important to get that goal and get going. It will change everything," Grabban said in an interview in the English media yesterday.

"It’s been tough, but I’ve been there and once you start scoring everyone forgets."

Manager Eddie Howe added: "You always want your strikers to score goals regardless of whether it is TK or anyone else.

"I think he has performed very well. He has been at the hub of a lot of assists for us and, although he hasn’t found the net himself, I am sure that will come in time.

"We certainly believe in him and we will do a lot of work with him behind the scenes to make sure he finds the net."