Els pulls out of European Tour finale

ERNIE Els, one of the players who enabled the European Tour to grow into the massive circuit it is today, has withdrawn from the season-ending finale in protest against scheduling.

Els, fellow South African Charl Schwartzel and Spain’s Sergio Garcia have all withdrawn from the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai starting on Thursday next week, with an $8m prize fund and a $1.33m winner’s cheque.

The 43-year-old, four-time Major winner is angry at the European Tour’s policy that players must participate in two out of the three tournaments leading to the Dubai event — dubbed "The Finals Series".

The three tournaments under the rule are the BMW Masters in Shanghai, the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament, also in Shanghai, and this week’s Turkish Airlines Open.

It is an obvious ploy by the European Tour to ensure its marquee players tee it up on the lucrative Middle East and Asian swing, where many of the tour’s big sponsors are located.

Els holds dual membership of the European and US PGA tours. The former now demands that players participate in 13 events to retain their playing privileges. Els though, is also an honorary member of the European Tour. But that status does not exempt him from participating in two of three Finals Series tournaments if he wants to play in Dubai.

The Dubai tournament is only open to the top 60 players on the order of merit. Els is currently 14th, Garcia 10th and Schwartzel 23rd on the money list. The tournament will have 57 starters.

Els was fuming and said he could not care less what the tour thought of his withdrawal from Dubai, a move he appears to have made on principle.

"Why would they make a decision like that and expect guys to play? It’s farcical. In my view it’s an absolute joke," Els said.

"I’ve been playing both tours since 1994 and it’s been no problem, but for some reason now the European Tour expect us to play a full schedule.

"We used to play seven events and you could keep your card in Europe. Now you have to play more than in America. (That is) the direction they’re going in. I just think it’s the wrong one.

"I’m going to have to look at my schedule. I was there for the growth of this tour, 22 years, and now they’re making it almost impossible for me to remain playing the tour."

The European Tour on Tuesday defended its position but also hinted at a change in the wake of Els’ outburst.

"The Final Series is a concept which was initiated through discussions with the membership of the European Tour," chief operating officer Keith Waters said.

"Their input will continue to be important as the Final Series evolves and moves forward, details of which CE George O’Grady will look to unveil on the final Sunday of this year’s DP World Tour Championship."