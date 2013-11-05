Top swimmer makes wrong kind of splash

BEIJING — Chinese Olympic swimming champion and world record holder Sun Yang apologised on Monday after a Porsche SUV he was driving without a licence collided with a bus in eastern China’s Hangzhou city.

Sun was not injured in the incident, the latest to stain his reputation, which happened on Sunday afternoon, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The swimmer took to his Sina Weibo microblog to say sorry.

"I should have been a role model as an athlete and a public figure but I failed my responsibility," Sun wrote on the popular Twitter-like platform.

"I am deeply sorry for what I have done and will reflect on my behaviour. Because I have been focusing on training and competition, I had only a hazy knowledge of the law, which led to my mistake," he said.

"After this incident, I will strengthen my knowledge and study of the law to prevent such a thing from happening again. I hope everyone will take this as a warning and give me an opportunity to correct my mistake."

Xinhua reported that Sun was driving a Porsche Cayenne SUV he had borrowed from a relative when a bus hit him.

Hangzhou police then discovered he could not produce a driver’s licence, the report said.

"After looking into the system, we did not find any record of his licence. Sun admitted he did not have one," a police officer said.

Sun could be fined up to 2,000 yuan ($330) and may face up to 15 days detention, the report said.

Sun shot to fame after becoming the first Chinese man to win an Olympic swimming gold medal, transforming him into one of the country’s most sought-after sportsmen. While he, like other Olympic champions, is a popular sports figure in China, this is not the first time he has been in trouble, with Xinhua noting his "stained" personal life, including gossip about his love life and clashes with reporters.

In February he was suspended from commercial activities for breaching a "series of team rules". According to Xinhua, Sun had fallen out with his coach Zhu Zhigen, who felt the swimmer had too many commercial obligations.

Reaction on Weibo, where Sun’s crash was the third most commented topic on Monday, was mostly critical. More than 4,000 people agreed in a poll that Sun should be punished, while 700 said he should be let off. "Stars should be treated like ordinary people by the law," one comment said.

Reuters