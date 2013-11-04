Vettel races into the history books

ABU DHABI — Quadruple Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel eased to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday for his seventh successive win and 11th of the season.

The 26-year-old German led home a Red Bull one-two — the 15th in Formula One and giving them their 100th podium finish — with Australian Mark Webber second, taking him to more than 1,000 points in his career, which comes to a conclusion at the end of the season.

German Nico Rosberg was third in a Mercedes.

Vettel’s win drew him level with compatriot Michael Schumacher’s mark of seven successive wins (2004) and should he win the last two races of the season he will equal the overall record of nine held by Alberto Ascari (1952-53).

The German, who also equalled his personal record set in 2011 of 11 race wins in a season, can also equal Schumacher’s overall record of 13 wins in a campaign if he lands the final two races of the season.

"Yes, yes!" screamed Vettel after crossing the line.

"Thank you, guys. It’s not often you get to drive a car like this. I love you guys, thank you." Once again, as he did in India last Sunday when he sealed his fourth title, Vettel threw his Red Bull car into a series of "doughnut" pirouettes on the circuit to delight the crowd. A week previously, he had been reprimanded and fined for his celebrations.

"I think Sebastian can pay the fine this week," said team chief Christian Horner. "That was a champion’s drive." Vettel, recording his 37th win of his career, started second alongside Webber but the Australian once again failed to benefit from starting at the pole position — he has won just once on the past nine occasions he has started there.

Sensing this, Vettel took the lead at the first corner and went on to dominate the race.

Webber endured a typically incident-filled contest on his way to second ahead of Rosberg while Frenchman Romain Grosjean of Lotus finished fourth.

Two-time champion Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who had started 10th for Ferrari, came home in fifth position and recorded the fastest lap ahead of Briton Paul Di Resta of Force India. Briton Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was seventh, Brazilian Felipe Massa of Ferrari eighth, Mexican Sergio Perez of McLaren ninth and German Adrian Sutil of Force India 10th.

Ferrari-bound Finn Kimi Raikkonen’s rounded off a nightmare week with a suitably flat performance.

Indeed, the Lotus driver, who has threatened to boycott the final two races of the season because he has not been paid this year, had to start from the back of the grid after a technical infringement in qualifying. His race then lasted to just the first corner where he clipped one of the Caterham cars.

Asked whether he thought he had made the wrong decision to start from the back of the grid rather than the pit lane, from where Vettel started last year and finished third, he tersely replied: "No."

