Smart money on Ready-To-Run Sale

PIERRE Jourdan is one of the most popular horses to have raced in the past decade so there is sure to be plenty of interest in his half-brother at Friday’s first session of the Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Sale in Germiston.

Trained by Gary Alexander, Pierre Jourdan won nine races including the grade 1 SA Classic, Gauteng Guineas and Charity Mile. He was recently retired to his place of birth, Summerhill Stud in Mooi River.

Friday’s sale session starts at 4pm — it concludes on Sunday afternoon — and auctioneer Graeme Hawkins will be on the rostrum to sell Pierre Jourdan’s half-brother by Kahal. Summerhill have consigned the colt and named him Dakiwe.

The sale is linked to the R3m Peermont Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Cup which will be run at Turffontein on Saturday. It is the second-richest race in the South African racing calendar.

"If you’re not already a millionaire, the Ready-To-Run can make you one," enthused Summerhill chief, Mick Goss, whose stud has been champion breeder for the past nine seasons.

"No race in the Gauteng calendar generates the ‘gas’ of the cup and it’s not only the cash, but the occasion," added Goss.

"Many a septuagenarian will tell you that you need to go back to the Summer Cup of the 50s and 60s to know the buzz we’ll witness again in Saturday’s parade ring," he said.

The graduates from the Ready-To-Run sale has produced some top-class performers including Igugu, Imbongi, Nhlavini and Smanjemanje.

A half-brother (by Brave Tin Soldier) to Smanjemanje, a five-time winner and second in the Vodacom Durban July, will come up for sale on Sunday.

Paris Perfect is another sale graduate who performed with credit both here and overseas and the son of Muhtafal belied his long odds when finishing third in the Dubai World Cup. His half-sister (by Kahal) will be the second lot into the ring on Sunday.

Albert Mooney won the fifth race of his career in Mauritius last weekend, which was a timely success for Ambleway Thoroughbred Stables. It will be offering his half-brother (by Fort Wood) on Friday’s first sales session.

A choicely-bred import sure to be closely scrutinised by the top buyers is a son of Encosta De Lago out of the four-time winning mare, Bella Princess. The colt will be one of the last lots to come up for sale on Friday night.

The final field for Saturday’s Ready-To-Run Cup was announced on Tuesday and there was mixed luck in the draw for champion trainer, Mike de Kock. Umgiyo, the mount of Anthony Delpech, drew a very wide barrier, but stablemate Duly Ordained, to be ridden by Anton Marcus, drew favourably at stall seven.

Drawn next to Duly Ordained is Geoff Woodruff’s filly, Arcetri Pink, who should have a say in the finish if reproducing her best juvenile form.

Turffontein host a nine-race programme on Thursday and the De Kock stable should go close with Brazilian-bred three-year-old Nicklaus in the seventh race.