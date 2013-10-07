Djokovic enjoys emphatic — and ironic — victory over Nadal in China Open

BEIJING — World No 1 Novak Djokovic overcame his toughest rival on the tennis circuit, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, in straight sets on Sunday to win the China Open and maintain a remarkable 100% record in the Beijing tournament.

The defending champion, who has won the event on every occasion that he has entered the tournament — four times — was at his ruthless best to defeat Nadal, surprisingly, in two sets — 6-3 6-4.

Ironically, the emphatic win has been achieved just before the world tennis rankings will reflect he has dropped to No 2 and that Nadal has leapfrogged him into the top rank in men’s tennis.

The result occasioned Nadal’s first hard-court defeat of the season but, in truth, the second seed in Beijing showed only rare glimpses of the form that has propelled him to 10 titles this year. On Sunday, his Serbian opponent raced to a shock 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes.

Top seed Djokovic then powered ahead with a display of formidable power-hitting to take the first set in 35 minutes.

Both players displayed incredible movement in the opening game of the second set, engaging in quickfire net play, much to the delight of the crowd.

Nadal came out on top of that duel, winning the point but Djokovic still took the game to break serve.

He then held his nerve to win all his service games right up to the conclusion of the match on the one hour and 27 minutes mark.

The victory will be a sweet one for Djokovic, who is spending his 101st week at No1, and will have his streak of 48 weeks ended on Monday when the ATP announce its new rankings with Nadal, the man he beat so convincingly in Beijing, at the top.

Before the tournament started, the Spaniard needed only to make the final to unseat him.

After the match, Djokovic was generous in congratulating Nadal on his achievement.

"I have to say congratulations to Rafael because he definitely deserves to be No1 in the world this year with the season that he has had," he said. "He is the best player so far in 2013, there is no question about it. I am just very happy to be able to continue to play well and hopefully I can maintain the rhythm."

Djokovic has been in dominant form at the China Open, where he has an unbeaten run stretching back to 2009.

He did not attend in 2011.

Nadal has had the better of Djokovic this season, coming out on top at the semifinals at Roland Garros and last month’s final at the US Open, as well as the Canada Masters.

But he said Djokovic was "too strong" for him in Beijing.

Nadal did not break his opponent throughout the match.

"I didn’t play my best match this afternoon. But he played at a greater level with his serve.

"I was not able to have any chance when I was returning during the whole match.

"He was able to hit all the balls where he wanted to hit them, so when that is happening against a player like Novak you are dead."

Nadal’s return to the top for the first time since July 2011 marks an astonishing comeback for the 13-time Grand Slam champion, who spent the second half of last year kicking his heel because of injury problems.

Heading into the match at Beijing’s National Tennis Centre, the pair had played each other 37 times, with Nadal leading the rivalry 22-15.

From his win in the China Open, Djokovic got $557,100 in prize money and netted himself 500 ATP points.

Sapa-AFP