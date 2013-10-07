Deflated Pirelli boss apologises to Alonso for his jibe

PIRELLI’s tyre manufacturers found themselves under siege again on Sunday at the Korean Grand Prix after Red Bull’s Mark Webber joined Fernando Alonso in criticising the tyres.

Racing website Autosport, meanwhile, reported that Pirelli motorsport director Paul Hembery had apologised to Alonso before Sunday’s race, for his reaction after the double world champion’s criticism.

In his reply, an unamused Hembery suggested Alonso ask world champion Sebastian Vettel how better to manage his tyres, a key factor in Formula One.

However, Hembery found himself in hot water again on Sunday when Webber’s tyre was punctured by debris left when the right front tyre on Sergio Perez’s McLaren exploded in front of him, bringing out the safety car.

"That is how it is. The drivers aren’t super important — it is what other people want," an angry Webber was reported as saying by Autosport.com, although he did not say who "other people" were.

"The tyres are wearing a lot and they explode — but that is for Pirelli to sort out," he said.

Webber retired from the race because of a separate incident shortly after the puncture.

Drivers have complained frequently this season that the Pirelli tyres are too fragile. Webber, whose race was over when his Red Bull went up in flames, said: "Pirelli will put Perez’s puncture down to a lock-up, but the reason the drivers are locking up is because there’s no tread left."

Hembery defended the Italian tyre maker.

"Regarding Sergio Perez’s front right tyre issue, we have been able to establish very quickly that it was the result of a flat spot that was caused by a lock-up under heavy braking," he said.

"We’re obviously on exactly the same construction as we raced here last year, so there’s no underlying problem. Flat spots and punctures have always been an integral part of racing."

Pirelli changed the design of the tyres following a series of dramatic tyre failures at the British Grand Prix in June, after which drivers threatened to boycott the German Grand Prix if the problem was not solved.

However, drivers have continued to voice their criticism of the tyres as not being durable enough.

