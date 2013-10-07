A first, as two foreigners go head to head for mixed martial arts title

HISTORY will be made at Carnival City on Thursday night when two foreign mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters collide in a battle for supremacy.

Never before in the history of the Extreme Fighting Championship Africa (EFC Africa) have two non-South Africans fought for the title.

Angolan Demarte "The Wolf" Pena will put his featherweight title on the line against Alain "Commander Boy" Ilunga, from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

EFC Africa president Cairo Howarth dubbed this fight the "Battle for the Continent".

"We’ve been waiting for such a clash to happen. For us, it is proof that the idea of having an Africa-only MMA championship is not only working, it is thriving," he said.

Pena is undefeated after seven fights, while Ilunga has tasted defeat against five wins.

Howarth said the Johannesburg-based champion, who took his very first fight with only two days’ notice, has evolved into a brutally tough competitor with a accomplished skill set.

"In Alain, though, Pena may finally have met his match," warned Howarth, who revealed that the Congolese has stopped two opponents with a single leg kick and also delivered body kicks.

The challenger’s camp described their charge as being bigger, stronger and more confident. "If Demarte thinks he’s better on the ground than Alain, then he is lying to himself," Ilunga’s trainer, Anthony Kettle, warned.

Pena said: "I am blessed to be called a warrior for the people of Angola."

Ilunga said: "My country is in my heart. When I fight, I fight for the (Congo)."