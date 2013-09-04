Fight delay rattles ‘Babyface’ Mthalane but will mean more exposure

FRUSTRATION has hit the camp of International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Moruti "Babyface" Mthalane once again.

The boxer and his trainer-manager, Nick Durandt, were ready to leave for Germany on Sunday for a September 13 bout, but they had to unpack their bags because Mthalane’s mandatory defence against Romanian-born Spaniard Silvia Olean has been postponed to October 19.

Durandt said on Tuesday that SES Promotions, a German company that won the purse bid in July, told him on Friday they had to postpone the fight because TV broadcasters were unable to confirm coverage for September 13.

"They said they had applied to the IBF for the change of the date and were granted the permission to postpone it," said Durandt, who revealed that the eagerly awaited fight will now be staged at the Messehalle in Leipzig.

He said the fight would be the main supporting bout to the World Boxing Organisation super-middleweight championship between longest-reigning champion Robert Stieglitz, who defends his title for the 10th time, and Isaac Ekpo.

"They said TV confirmed its coverage for that tournament," said Durandt, who is happy that his charge will get bigger exposure.

"We were frustrated that the date has been changed simply because we were ready to fly out to Germany on Sunday. I had to give Moruti a week off because I don’t want him to overtrain and over-peak. We’ve had so much frustration about this fight that we just want to get over and done with it and open a new page."

Mthalane, who will be defending his title for the fifth time — his third successive defence outside South Africa — said he was deeply disturbed about the postponement.

"I was ready to fight on September 13," said the warrior from Lindelani in Durban.

He last fought a year ago when he stopped Ricardo Nunez in eight rounds in Panama. Prior to that, Mthalane had stopped Andrea Sarritzu in seven rounds in October 2011 in Italy.

Mthalane last fought in South Africa in March 2011, when he stopped Jon Riel Casimero in five rounds at Nasrec Arena, near Soweto. He won the title at Johannesburg’s Wembley Arena where he overwhelmed Julio Cesar Miranda in 12 rounds.

"I was deeply hurt by the postponement last week, but there is nothing I can do except to psyche my mind all over again. All I want to see happen is to get inside the ring, defend my belt and see what the future holds for me."

Mthalane is the only IBF champion in South Africa.