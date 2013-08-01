Unfair to tar all athletes with doping brush, says IOC man

BERLIN — Assuming that all athletes are doping because some have been caught recently is unfair, International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential candidate Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

With about a week to go until the world championships in Moscow, Bach warned against blindly suspecting all athletes of doping following the recent positive tests of sprinters Tyson Gay, Asafa Powell and Sherone Simpson.

"That wouldn’t be fair," the German said at a news conference.

"It is poison for a positive test to lead into the trap of doping suspicion.... That’s why we should always be aware of whom we are in this fight against doping for — for the clean athletes." Bach, an IOC vice-president, is vying to replace outgoing president Jacques Rogge, who is stepping down after 12 years.

Rogge’s successor will be elected on September 10 by secret ballot in Buenos Aires. If elected, Bach would be the first German and the first former Olympic champion to be IOC president. Bach helped Germany to the team gold in fencing in 1976.

Meanwhile, nine Turkish track and field athletes have been banned after testing positive for anabolic steroids, the latest doping scandal there during Istanbul’s campaign to win 2020 Olympics hosting rights.

The IAAF said on Wednesday all had received two-year bans and that six are women, including two teenagers.

Six cases involved field athletes testing positive for stanozolol at Turkey’s university championships in May. Stanozolol is the steroid used by Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Among those six, three also tested positive for oral turinabol, the steroid used in state-sponsored East German doping programmes in the 1970s and 1980s.

The IAAF confirmed the disciplinary cases days after its president, Lamine Diack, suggested Turkish athletics officials "need to clean their house".

Sapa-AP