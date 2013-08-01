Prospector tipped for gold run at the Vaal

TRAINER Paul Matchett and jockey Randall Simons can start the new season on a high note at the Vaal on Thursday where they could land a treble with Gold Prospector, Ligati and Sir Swarovski.

Gold bulls have had a miserable time in recent months. However, Matchett’s three-year-old, Gold Prospector, could provide punters with a profit provided he can beat his older rivals in the fourth race.

As the only three-year-old in the 16-strong field, Gold Prospector is not well treated at weight-for-age and this brings both Jetsons and Cohiba into the equation. Nevertheless, Gold Prospector was most impressive when making a winning debut here in June, so it is no surprise Matchett has returned the son of Horse Chestnut to this surface.

Although he is six years old, Jetsons keeps his form well and should go close in the hands of Mauritian-born rider, Nooresh Juglall. The gelding has finished in the placings in each of his last four outings.

Cohiba is proving to be a real soldier for Bradley Maroun’s small stable and is the biggest stake earner in the field.

A fourth place will take his total to more than R300,000. Jockey Martinus Mienie won on the five-year-old a fortnight ago and will again be in the saddle.

Perhaps the pick of Matchett’s trio is Ligeti, who won in style and may be ahead of the handicapper. The son of Western Winter was only given a four-point penalty for his recent win and the gelding has the advantage of pole position.

Young Franklin Maleking, who rode Ligeti last time out, now switches to White Squall, who is sure to have his supporters.

This inmate of Paul Peters’ stable was narrowly beaten by Baron Zemo last time out and another bold bid looks on the cards.

Robbie Fradd will be on a high following Jeppe’s Reef’s victory in last Saturday’s Gold Cup at Greyville and the 48-year-old has an each-way chance on Dominic Zaki’s runner, Giro Jet.

However, the Jet Master gelding faces no easy task in conceding 6kg to Ligeti.

Matchett will be hoping his five-year-old, Sir Swarovski, can finally leave the maiden ranks by winning the final leg of the Pick 6. The major concern is the gelding’s wide draw, but this is a modest bunch with the majority of his rivals having little or no form.

For those wanting cover in the Pick 6, both Atlas Grove and Lunar Destiny make some appeal. Mienie again teams up with Atlas Grove, who should be competitive from a favourable draw.

Earlier in the meeting, Fradd teams up with Geoff Woodruff’s filly, Love Vivien, in the fifth race and the daughter of Captain Al is sure to start at cramped odds. Although the stable failed to fire at Greyville last Saturday, it is impossible to oppose their two-time winner, who should beat home Jolly Wood and Velvet Jar.

The outcome of the second race — the first leg of the place accumulator — hinges on whether Lady Julia stays the 1,800m trip which Brett Warren’s filly is trying for the first time. The four-year-old does boast the best form with a win and four placings from her 11 appearances.