Oosthuizen assured of ‘golden boy’ status

THOMAS ‘‘Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen is still the golden boy for promoter Rodney Berman, Golden Gloves Promotions’ spokesman Brian Mitchell said on Wednesday. There was cause for concern when Oosthuizen was left out of Berman’s Triple Thunder bill that was announced at Emperors Palace on Tuesday.

Berman, who heads Golden Gloves, raised eyebrows when he voiced his unhappiness about Oosthuizen’s performance against Brandon Gonzales in the US on June 29.

Oosthuizen’s drawn 10-rounder with Gonzales was said to have been attended by influential boxing figures, writers as well as Home Box Office (HBO) head of boxing Kevin Nelson, who had been told the 25-year-old South African was the next big thing.

Berman’s intention was to take Oosthuizen to American promoter Lou DiBella, who would then promote the reigning International Boxing Organisation (IBO) super middleweight champion on HBO, seen as the premier boxing broadcaster in the US.

But Oosthuizen’s performance was understood to have left much to be desired, and Berman was quoted on his company’s website saying: ‘‘Oosthuizen has always laid claim to belonging in the super middleweight division’s elite, but in this form he’s a long way off the top level.

"The likes of Carl Froch, Mikkel Kessler and Andre Ward would have him for breakfast. He was gifted a draw — an outrageous slice of good fortune that he hardly deserved," Berman wrote.

So it was for those comments that eyebrows were raised when Oosthuizen’s name was left out of the tournament that will take place at the Palace of Dreams at the end of August.

But Mitchell made it clear that Oosthuizen still remained Golden Gloves’ hot property.

‘‘Tommy will headline our tournament on November 10," explained Mitchell. He "might fight in America next month but the fight that is guaranteed is the defence of his IBO title at Emperors Palace on November 10. We can’t write him off based on one poor performance."

Mitchell said recently crowned World Boxing Council silver cruiserweight king, Ilunga Makabu, would top the Triple Thunder with the defence of the title he won against Russian Dmytro Kucher at Salle des E toiles, Monte Carlo, two weeks ago.