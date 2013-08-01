Horse-racing industry will have to pony up to give SA chance to host Olympics

SOUTH Africa may have shelved its hopes to host the 2020 Olympics, but its aim to bid for the 2024 Games has important ramifications for the horse-racing industry.

The country would become the first African country to host the Olympics, but would first have to solve the vexing problem of African horse sickness (AHS).

South Africa needs to develop an internationally acceptable vaccine to protect horses from participating countries from the risk of catching the disease.

Racing SA CEO Peter Gibson said South Africa’s pending Olympic bid would require a significant commitment from the government to move 400 horses in and out of the country during the games.

The country would have to develop facilities of an international standard to satisfy the host requirements.

The government would thus have to prioritise the development and management of a secure and sustainable AHS-free zone large enough to accommodate all the horses that would come to South Africa to participate in the games.

Currently, the only facility in South Africa that can accommodate international competition horses is the Kenilworth Quarantine Station in Cape Town. It was built in 1997 and has since facilitated the export of 1,000 horses.

The limitations of China’s veterinary services in 2008 saw the Olympic equestrian events handed to Hong Kong as its jockey club was more capable of accommodating the competing horses.

Hong Kong also provided a better venue, more facilities and internationally acceptable quarantine services.

"The scale of the economic impact of a World Equestrian Games — like the Olympic Games a 30-day-long spectacle — is best measured against the value of South Africa’s greatest equestrian event, the Vodacom Durban July, a one-day event that is worth over R150m to the city of Durban," said Mr Gibson.

This year’s Vodacom Durban July, attended by more than 55,000 people, is said to have contributed more than R200m to the revenue of the country’s third-largest city.

The event benefited the city by R182m last year.