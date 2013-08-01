Anderson mum over Davis Cup availability

THE dark spectre of Davis Cup relegation is looming for South Africa with top player Kevin Anderson giving no indication of ending his recent sabbatical from the tennis event as September’s play-off against Slovenia approaches.

Both Tennis South Africa CEO Ian Smith and Davis Cup captain John-Laffnie de Jager confirmed on Wednesday that no word had been received from Anderson regarding his availability after it was requested several months ago that he make his intentions clear.

With the world’s 21st-ranked Anderson included, South Africa would seemingly have more than a fighting chance of avoiding defeat against Slovenia and eliminating any chance of a humbling drop to the Euro-Africa Group Two segment of the Davis Cup, having reached the World Group play-off stage in each of the four previous years.

With Anderson absent and the Slovenian squad of 55th-ranked Grega Zemlja, Aljaz Bedene (106) and Blaz Kavcic (120) enjoying home-court advantage and all ranked higher than South Africa’s next best, Rik De Voest (163), the odds will swing in their favour.

Defeat against the Slovenians on the September 13 tie would mean South Africa facing an even tougher away tie against a Russian line-up that could include Mikhail Youzhny (27), Nikolay Daveydenko (42) and four others in the top 100.

"There is nothing further I can say about Anderson playing or not playing because we have not heard from him," said a clearly frustrated Smith. De Jager said he had not personally contacted Anderson because "the ball is clearly in his court to provide us with his decision.

"Obviously without him in the team it would be a massive blow," said the South African captain. "But either way, we have to be positive in a do-or-die situation."

Further hampering South Africa’s prospects are the ongoing doubts about South Africa’s No 3 Izak van der Merwe recovering from a long-term injury.

• The 2013 US Open singles champions will earn a record $2.6m apiece in 2013.

A player who loses in the first round of singles at Flushing Meadows will make $32,000, a jump of 39% from 2012’s $23,000. Players who exit in the second round will get $53,000, a rise of 43%.

The total payout, including per diems for players, will be $34.3m, up from $25.5m in 2012.

Play starts at the US Open on August 26.

With Sapa-AP