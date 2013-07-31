Sport / Other Sport

Van der Burgh, Le Clos take gold for South Africa in Barcelona

31 July 2013 - 22:14 PM Agency staff
Cameron van der Burgh (L) celebrates his win in the men's 50m breaststroke final with his compatriot Giulio Zorzi, who finished third, during the World Swimming Championships at the Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
CAMERON van der Burgh gave South Africa their second gold medal at the 15th FINA World Championships in Barcelona on Wednesday as he won the 50m breaststroke.

Less than an hour earlier, Olympic champion Chad le Clos won gold in the 200m butterfly.

To cap a great South African evening at the Palau Sant Jordi pool, Guilio Zorzi, who was swimming in his first major championship finals, won bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Van der Burgh, 25, who is the world record holder over 50m, won in a time of 26.77 seconds, edging out Australian Christian Sprenger by 0.01 seconds. Zorzi swam a 27.04.

Le Clos, who last year stunned American superstar Michael Phelps to win gold in London over the distance, won in a time of one minute, 55.01 seconds, beating Poland’s Pawel Korzeniowski by 0.57 seconds. Bronze went to China’s Wu Peng.

Wednesday’s three medals take South Africa’s tally to four at these championships after Van der Burgh won silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Sapa

