Young guns fail to impress at Wimbledon

LONDON — Bernard Tomic, Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov may be the young guns of men’s tennis but at Wimbledon this week they were firing blanks.

Tomic, the youngest player in the top 100 at 20, saw his campaign, which took place against a background of controversy involving his father, ended by Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych in the fourth round on Monday.

Canadian Raonic, who is seeded 17, was gone by the second round, losing to Dutch world No64 Igor Sisjling.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, failed again to live up to his "Baby Federer" tag as the Bulgarian, ranked at 31 in the world, was knocked out in the third round by Slovenia’s Grega Zemlja, the world No55.

Their problem is that the Grand Slam bar has already been set consistently high.

World No1 Novak Djokovic was 20 when he won his first Major at the Australian Open in 2008 while Roger Federer was 21 in 2003 when he lifted his maiden Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon. Rafael Nadal was French Open champion at just 19.

Tomic, who came into Wimbledon at 59 in the world and was a quarterfinalist at the All England Club two years ago, insists he is heading in the right direction.

"I’m still 20, so to look back knowing you’ve got to the quarters here and a fourth round and you’re only 20 is a very good feeling," he said.

"I think my tennis is different. Obviously when I’m playing well it’s inside for sure the top 15, and I can beat anyone when I’m playing well. That’s for sure.

"I’ve got to stay consistent, work hard. I have had my ups and downs the past few months.

"I have the next six months where I can really improve and try and do as best I can at these next four, five weeks on hard courts."

Tomic and his contemporaries, who are waiting to fill the power vacuum should Federer and Nadal fail to rediscover their powers, face a psychological barrier when it comes to beating the tennis heavyweights.

Tomic, for example, saw his 2011 Wimbledon bid ended by Djokovic while on 2012 Federer stopped him.

Raonic has yet to get beyond the fourth round at a Major, falling to Federer in the last 16 at the 2013 Australian Open while world No2 Andy Murray took him out at the same stage of 2012’s US Open.

Dimitrov, whose Wimbledon profile was boosted more by his romance with Maria Sharapova than his on-court achievements, still has to get beyond the third round of any Major. "I think pressure’s everywhere. I think one of the toughest things you’ve got to face is your own expectations," said Dimitrov.

